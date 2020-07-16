Two men gunned down in south Delhi, two of four killers held

delhi

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 23:24 IST

Two men with criminal records were shot dead on Wednesday night allegedly by four persons known to them near Saket in south Delhi, police said.

While the police have arrested two of the alleged killers, the remaining two are on the run, senior officers said. Police said the murder was a fallout of a dispute as the gang suspected one of the deceased men to be a police informer.

Police identified the two dead men were Sanjay Pal and Abdul Ali, both residents of Geeta colony in east Delhi.

A senior police officer who did not wish to be named said they received a call on Wednesday at 8.56pm, reporting that a man had been shot in the leg and was lying next to a drain close to a residential colony at Mehrauli-Badarpur Road in Saket.

“A police team that reached the spot found that the injured man had already been rushed to AIIMS for treatment. A police team that reached the hospital found that the man had been pronounced dead,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, another team thoroughly inspected the crime scene and found a blood trail. Police found the wall near the drain broken and discovered some liquor and water bottles as well as cigarette packets. “Further inspection also led to the recovery of a blood-soaked mobile phone and an abandoned white Santro car parked nearby,” the officer added.

The deputy Commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “During the initial stage, we checked CCTV camera footage from the area and found that six men had arrived there in the white Santro car. Five separate teams were constituted and deputed to identify the deceased and trace the suspects,” Thakur said.

The DCP said, on Thursday, the man declared brought dead at the hospital was identified as Abdul Alim. As part of the investigation, police traced the owner of the Santro car, Vipin Balyan, a resident of Bhajanpura.

“During interrogation Balyan confessed to the crime and disclosed the details of another co-accused—one Satender Singh from Khajuri Khas. Based on his inputs, our teams raided Singh’s house and caught him too,” the DCP said.

Police said the two men, along with their accomplices, had shot the two men dead. Police said one of the shooters (yet to be arrested) suspected Pal of being a police informer and then shot him. “As planned, on Wednesday night, the four men brought Pal and his friend Alim to the jungle area on the pretext of having a drink together and then shot them,” the DCP said, adding that they recovered Pal’s body from the bushes in the area.