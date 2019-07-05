Two minor boys sexually assault 5-year-old, caught

A 5-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two of her minor neighbours near her house in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera on Tuesday night. Police said they have apprehended the two boys and registered a case. Police said, the girl stays with her parents at a slum cluster in Kapashera. Her father is contractual labourer.

“The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the girl was playing with some other children in the neighbourhood. The two boys, aged 10 and 11, who were known to the girl, took her to a secluded area close by, on the pretext of giving her toffees, and sexually assaulted her,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named.

Police said when the girl did not return home for long, her mother stepped out to look for her. “After searching for her for about 10-15 minutes, the woman spotted the two boys allegedly sexually assaulting her daughter. When the woman raised alarm the two boys fled the spot,” police said.

The woman then alerted her neighbours and the matter was reported to police. A police team took the girl for a medical examination which confirmed sexual assault. “A police team caught the boys from nearby areas the same day,” said the police officer.

Police found that the father of the two boys also work with the girl’s father.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya said based on the medical reports and statement from the girl’s mother they have registered a case of gang rape under IPC section 376D and under relevant sections of POCSO Act.

“The boys were apprehended and sent to a juvenile home the next day. The girl’s condition is fine and she did not require hospitalisation,” Arya said.

Police also arranged counselling for the minor girl.

Police said initial probe did not show any past involvement of the two boys in any crime.

In May this year, an eight-year-old class 4 student was allegedly raped by her 15-year-old neighbour in Dwarka’s Dabri. In November last year a 7-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor in outer Delhi’s Aman Vihar.

According to a Delhi Police data, 88 cases were registered under the POCSO Act in 2017, of which 70 were solved and 75 people were arrested. In 2018, the POCSO cases almost doubled as police registered 165 cases till November 30. Police claimed to have solved 140 of these cases with the arrest of 144 people.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 06:31 IST