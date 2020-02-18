e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Delhi News / Two more men arrested in Gargi College fest molestation case

Two more men arrested in Gargi College fest molestation case

delhi Updated: Feb 18, 2020 23:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said they have arrested two more men for barging into Gargi College during the college’s annual festival on February 6. With this, the total number of people arrested so far in the case has risen to 17, senior officers said.

The alleged incident took place on February 6. Following the event, students and teachers had posted on social the media that groups of unruly, drunk men forced their way into the college festival. The students alleged they were groped, molested and assaulted by the outsiders.

A case was registered following protests by the students at the college premises, alleging inaction by the college authorities.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur confirmed that two more men were arrested on Tuesday. On Sunday, police had arrested a 19-year-old student from one of the colleges of Delhi University taking the total arrests to 15.

The police had previously arrested 14 men, two of them on last Friday. All arrested suspects are aged between 18 and 27. Most of them are students from public and private colleges in Delhi-NCR while a few are working professionals, police said.

Police said the suspects barged into the college without valid passes for the fest but they still don’t have evidence to prove if the arrested suspects sexually harassed the students.

top news
Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls deferred, fresh dates likely in 2-3 weeks
Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls deferred, fresh dates likely in 2-3 weeks
China calls on India to review trade, travel curbs’; lauds ‘humanitarian spirit’
China calls on India to review trade, travel curbs’; lauds ‘humanitarian spirit’
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
‘Regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan’: Amar Singh
‘Regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan’: Amar Singh
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
‘Condemn Congress’: Piyush Goyal on ex-Mumbai top cop’s claims on 26/11 attack
‘Condemn Congress’: Piyush Goyal on ex-Mumbai top cop’s claims on 26/11 attack
trending topics
Prashant KishorSharad PawarCoronavirusSmriti IraniMasood AzharVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News