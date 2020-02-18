Two more men arrested in Gargi College fest molestation case

delhi

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 23:22 IST

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said they have arrested two more men for barging into Gargi College during the college’s annual festival on February 6. With this, the total number of people arrested so far in the case has risen to 17, senior officers said.

The alleged incident took place on February 6. Following the event, students and teachers had posted on social the media that groups of unruly, drunk men forced their way into the college festival. The students alleged they were groped, molested and assaulted by the outsiders.

A case was registered following protests by the students at the college premises, alleging inaction by the college authorities.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur confirmed that two more men were arrested on Tuesday. On Sunday, police had arrested a 19-year-old student from one of the colleges of Delhi University taking the total arrests to 15.

The police had previously arrested 14 men, two of them on last Friday. All arrested suspects are aged between 18 and 27. Most of them are students from public and private colleges in Delhi-NCR while a few are working professionals, police said.

Police said the suspects barged into the college without valid passes for the fest but they still don’t have evidence to prove if the arrested suspects sexually harassed the students.