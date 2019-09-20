Undertrial succumbs three days after attempting suicide

delhi

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 21:29 IST

A 30-year-old undertrial prisoner lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail died, on Thursday, at a city hospital, where he was rushed after officials found him hanging in his cell three days ago. The police said the 30-year-old had at least three different cases filed against him, including murder and burglary.

A prison spokesperson said that on September 17, the undertrial was found hanging in his cell by other prisoners after which jail officers were informed and he was rushed to the nearby Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. On Thursday, he was declared dead at the hospital.

Jail officers said they have informed the man’s family and are probing what prompted the man to take the extreme step.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 21:29 IST