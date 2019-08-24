Vendor shot dead in front of six-year-old son outside Okhla Sabzi Mandi

delhi

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:06 IST

Two unidentified men shot a vegetable trader dead in front of his six-year-old son outside the Okhla Sabzi Mandi on Friday, police said.

The 36-year-old victim, Mohammad Fazlu, was riding a scooter with his son when he was shot at. “The boy was injured too after he fell from the scooter, but his injuries,” a senior police officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south-east), Chinmoy Biswal, said the CCTV camera footage from the area is being scanned in a bid to identify the killers. “The killers did not attempt to rob him. It appears to be a case of personal enmity, but we’ll know more once we arrest the suspects and question them,” the DCP said.

Fazlu lived with his wife and son in Okhla and worked as a vegetable trader at the Okhla Sabzi Mandi. His brother-in-law, Aas Mohammad, said Fazlu had left his sister’s home with his son and a friend around 10pm on Friday.

The three were riding a scooter towards Fazlu’s home when his friend decided to get off at the Okhla Sabzi Mandi. “His friend went inside the mandi and the father-son duo started to ride away when two men wearing helmets came riding a motorcycle parallel to Fazlu’s scooter and shot him in his head. They shot him again in his neck before speeding away,” another police officer said.

Fazlu and his son had fallen from the scooter. Police believe that Fazlu died on the spot while his son lay injured on the road. A passerby noticed them and called the police after which the duo was rushed to AIIMS trauma centre.

Fazlu was declared brought dead while his son is under treatment at the hospital.

