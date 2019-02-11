Video featuring CM Kejriwal, live concert: Delhi’s AAP government plans events for its 4th anniversary on February 14

From a video featuring chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to a live concert planned on Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is going all guns blazing to celebrate its fourth year in power in Delhi, which it will complete on February 14.

In a video released on Sunday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal highlighted the achievements of the Delhi government over the past three-and-a-half years.

He said that the Aam Aadmi Party government has been successful in providing good education, health services, cheap electricity, tapped water and good compensation to farmers and martyrs.

“The youth are getting employment. People do not have to bribe officers to get their daily work done,” chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government’s art and culture department has also arranged a live concert, to feature singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani on Tuesday, at Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium on February 12 , from around 5pm, a government official said.

First Published: Feb 11, 2019 12:51 IST