Vigil stepped up as 35 in Tughlakabad Extension test positive

delhi

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 23:47 IST

As many as 35 people living in two lanes of Tughlakabad Extension in South East Delhi tested Covid-19 positive on Sunday, prompting authorities to step up vigilance and preventive measures in the area.

According to government officials, the area has emerged as a new cluster within an already notified containment zone. Lanes 26 and 27 of Tughlakabad Extension were declared a containment zone on Friday after three people were tested positive for Covid-19.

“Those who have tested positive are being shifted to a hospital. Containment measures are already in place in the area. Vigilance has been increased,” a senior district administration official said.

The official said that their contact tracing is still underway.

Poonam Bhati, councillor of Tughlakabad Extension, said that the area was initially declared a containment zone after three residents had tested Covid-19 positive on April 15.

She said that during a house-to-house survey, some people exhibited symptoms, following which their samples were taken.

“Samples of 93 people were collected on Friday from the area and 35 tested positive today (Sunday). The positive cases include children and elderly people,” Bhati said. The entire area has been sanitised, she added

Bhati said that these 35 people are part of six to seven families.

A similar incident was reported in Jahangirpuri of North Delhi on Saturday, wherein at least 26 members of an extended family had tested positive in the containment zone.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday had expressed concern over the movement of people among their relatives’ houses within containment zones.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Sunday declared three new Covid-19 containment zones taking the count to 80 from 77 on Saturday. Delhi reported 110Covid-19 positive cases on Sunday.

Containment zones can comprise apartment blocks, gated communities, slums, streets or neighbourhoods. It is a complete quarantine zone and no one is allowed to step out even to buy essential goods. All entry and exit points, and internal lanes are barricaded in these zones. The authorities allow only select vendors to supply groceries and other essentials to the neighbourhood, with the help of residents’ welfare associations and civil defence volunteers.