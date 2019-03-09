‘Wasn’t invited’: Arvind Kejriwal’s media adviser on Delhi CM’s absence at opening of Dwarka e-way project

Even as two parts of the Dwarka expressway project are in Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was not seen during Friday’s event that was packed with senior leaders and ministers from the BJP.

When asked about the CM’s absence from the event, his media adviser said the organisers had not invited Kejriwal.

An official of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the organiser of the function, said they had sent out invites to several members of the Delhi government. “Invitations were definitely sent out to CM Kejriwal, state urban development minister Satyendar Jain and even AAP MLA from Palam constituency Bhavna Gaur,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

The media adviser denied this saying, “The CM office never got any invitation. There is a difference between a formal invitation and an informal one.”

First Published: Mar 09, 2019 01:47 IST