Watches and silver seized at Delhi airport

Customs at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport on Friday arrested two Indian men for allegedly smuggling into the country 75 kg silver pendants and 288 luxury watches worth Rs 58 lakh.

Officers said that the watches are suspected to be fake.

According to the joint commissioner of customs, the two men, aged 33 and 36, arrived at the terminal 3 of Delhi airport in two different flights on Friday. Following a tip off, the duo was intercepted by customs sleuths at the green channel and were asked to cooperate for baggage search and a thorough frisking.

“A detailed search resulted in the recovery of 75 kg silver pendants and 288 watches of a luxury brand. The total value of the goods estimated to be Rs 57,10,695. The two men had reached Delhi from Hong Kong via Bangkok. They were arrested and the recovered items were seized,” the joint commissioner said.

An officer said, preliminary enquiry revealed the men belong to Kolkata and were carrying the items to deliver it to a contact in Delhi. “They said they had come to Delhi for the first time. We are verifying their background. We suspect the watches are counterfeit as their value is very less. It is being ascertained with the help of experts,” the officer said.

