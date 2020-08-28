e-paper
Waterlogging in several areas after rains in Delhi

Heavy rains in Delhi on Friday led to waterlogging in several parts of the city, according to municipal reports.

delhi Updated: Aug 28, 2020 23:03 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A car wades through a water-logged road following a heavy rain spell, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, August 28, 2020.
A car wades through a water-logged road following a heavy rain spell, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, August 28, 2020.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

Heavy rains in Delhi on Friday led to waterlogging in several parts of the city, according to municipal reports.

In north Delhi, waterlogging took place at seven different locations in areas, including Karala, Burari and Prem Nagar.

Trees fell at four different locations, according to a monsoon report released by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

In south Delhi and east Delhi too, waterlogging occurred in several areas.

In areas falling under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, water stagnation was recorded at Devli Extension, Nizamuddin West Market, among other places, the SDMC report said.

Falling of trees was reported from seven different locations, including Madangir, Maharani Bagh and Saket Court area.

