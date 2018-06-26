Wife used lover to get husband and brother-in-law killed, say Delhi police

A 26-year-old woman, who allegedly got her husband killed with the help of her boyfriend last year, was arrested on Monday morning in connection with her brother-in-law’s murder in east Delhi’s Ghazipur on Saturday.

The woman’s alleged lover has also been arrested.

Police said the woman got her husband and his brother killed after they objected to her alleged affair.

Police has identified the woman as Pooja Kumar and her boyfriend as 29-year-old Mohit Bhati, a resident of Dadri in Uttar Pradesh.

Senior police officers said that the woman’s connivance with Bhati came to light on Saturday when Manoj Kumar, Pooja’s brotherin-law, a resident of Ghazipur in east Delhi, who had gone to get water from a nearby locality, was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Deputy commissioner of police (east), Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “Following surveillance and probe, information was received about a suspect who had shot Manoj. A trap was laid in Dadri near the suspect’s house and he was apprehended. On interrogation, he disclosed his identity and confessed to having murdered Manoj Kumar. A countrymade pistol was recovered from him,” Singh said.

Bhati was also found to be involved in the murder of Manoj’s brother Mukesh in Dadri last year.

“Bhati said he became friends with Mukesh as they were neighbours. Bhati soon befriended Mukesh’s wife Pooja and developed an intimacy with her. Within months, Mukesh came to know about his wife’s extramarital affair with Bhati and started abusing her. Pooja complained about this to Bhati, who killed Mukesh and threw his body on the railway tracks in Dadri,” the DCP said.

A missing report was lodged by Mukesh’s family at the Dadri police station and the case was being investigated by the UP Police.

Bhati told the police that after Mukesh’s death, his wife Pooja started living with Manoj in Delhi. “Bhati said he often used to visit Manoj’s house to meet Pooja, to which he had objected. She again complained to Bhati about Manoj’s behaviour and the duo planned to kill him. Bhati said he shot Manoj dead after Pooja tipped him off about the victim’s location on Saturday,” the officer said.

After Bhati’s disclosures, Pooja was arrested on Monday morning.