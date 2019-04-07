With just ₹11, feed a poor patient at a Delhi government hospital

For the price of a cup of tea, you can feed a poor patient outside Delhi’s prominent government hospitals such as All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Safdarjung Hospital by donating ₹11 using ‘Paytm’.

You can choose to pay one meal, one meal a day, or many meals a day, and can volunteer to serve them the food.

A Delhi-based NGO, Uday Foundation, has been conducting these food drives three-four times in a week outside 11 government-run hospitals in Delhi for the past three years. On an average, the organisation is able to feed 30-40,000 poor people in a month, who are either patients or their attendants.

The foundation has tied up with ‘Paytm’ to ask for donations from people using the app to fund their initiative.

“Now we have tied up with ‘Paytm’, and people can donate as per their capacity. The tie-up is being launched on Sunday, and we are popularising it on Twitter by creating the hashtag #udayfightshunger,” said Rahul Verma, founder, Uday Foundation.

“Our target is to feed at least one million people.”

The foundation has been running for about 10-12 years, and has also been conducting drives to collect clothes, blankets and maintain sanitation outside government hospitals.

“We work at the grassroots level and our aim is to connect people to people so that those in need can benefit. We thought of tying up with Paytm because a larger number of people use this app these days, and it is quite convenient to donate through the app. You don’t have to be physically present, you can donate sitting in your home, office, anywhere,” says Verma.

A full-day campaign will be run by the foundation on April 7, 8am onwards to popularise the initiative. “We have involved many celebrities that should help in making the hashtag trend on social media in order to spread the message among masses. Social media is an effective tool these days, said Verma.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 03:40 IST