Woman alleges gang rape in car in South Delhi

A 26-year-old woman from Rajasthan has alleged she was gang raped in a car by two men who offered her lift in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri on Sunday night, police said.

The Maruti Swift car used in the alleged crime has been seized and the two suspects have been held for questioning but the police are yet to arrest them. “The evidences and facts are being checked before we make any arrests,” said Vijay Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (south).

The woman lives in Rajasthan’s Alwar district with her eight-year-old son after separating from her husband.

She told the police that she would often visit an ashram in south Delhi.

She alleged the crime happened during her latest visit to the ashram on Sunday. “I was leaving the ashram when I sought a lift from two men passing by in a car,” the woman said in her complaint to the police.

She accused the men of first taking her on a ride on unknown routes in the city before stopping at an isolated spot and taking turns to rape her.

She told the police the duo called each other by their names because of which she was able to identify them. “They threw me out of the car after the crime, but I managed to note down the car’s number,” she told the police.

A case was gang rape was registered at Maidan Garhi police station and the car was seized. The police also detained the two suspects and are questioning them about their involvement in the crime.

