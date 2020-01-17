e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / Delhi News / Woman killed for resisting robbery bid, 2 held

Woman killed for resisting robbery bid, 2 held

delhi Updated: Jan 17, 2020 18:30 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

Two persons were arrested for allegedly killing a woman in east Delhi when she resisted a robbery attempt, the police said on Thursday. The suspects have been identified as Mohammad Mazhar (27) and his brother-in-law Mohammad Kamrul (24), the police said, adding that both are residents of Bawana.

According to the police, the incident took place around four months ago outside the Shani Temple in Patparganj area of east Delhi.

“We arrested both the suspects from a house in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur area,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said. During interrogation, it was revealed that the woman was seated in a car outside the temple when the duo approached her and tried to snatch her gold chain. When she resisted, they shot her in the head, he said. The men were involved in several other cases of snatching and vehicle thefts in the national capital, the police said.

top news
Over NRC, Chhattisgarh CM’s ‘internal conflict’ jibe at PM Modi, Amit Shah
Over NRC, Chhattisgarh CM’s ‘internal conflict’ jibe at PM Modi, Amit Shah
New black warrant issued for Delhi gang rape convicts, likely to be hanged on Feb 1
New black warrant issued for Delhi gang rape convicts, likely to be hanged on Feb 1
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I LIVE: Ravindra Jadeja dismisses Aaron Finch
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I LIVE: Ravindra Jadeja dismisses Aaron Finch
Money, honey traps and ideology: Why people like Davinder Singh betray trust
Money, honey traps and ideology: Why people like Davinder Singh betray trust
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos left a note for millions of Indians
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos left a note for millions of Indians
Walk when sitting: Jaguar’s shape-shifting seat of future may kill back pain
Walk when sitting: Jaguar’s shape-shifting seat of future may kill back pain
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
Dushyant Chautala on CAA: Law can change, ‘shouldn’t break constitution’
Dushyant Chautala on CAA: Law can change, ‘shouldn’t break constitution’
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News