Woman’s body found in bag in Noida

The body of an unknown woman was found wrapped in a bag in Noida on Tuesday, police said.

Police received information on Tuesday morning about the bag in Sector 115 area, said Pankaj Pant, the station house officer (SHO) of Sector 49.

The woman’s age appeared to be around 25 years. It seems she was apparently killed somewhere and dumped at the spot, Pant said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the SHO said, adding that they were waiting for the report to ascertain whether she was raped before being murdered.