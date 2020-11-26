e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Wrong to prevent farmers from holding peaceful demonstrations: Kejriwal

Wrong to prevent farmers from holding peaceful demonstrations: Kejriwal

Thousands of farmers have been marching to Delhi from Punjab and Haryana protesting against the laws that liberalise the agriculture sector

delhi Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 12:00 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI File)
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday showed his support to the farmers who are protesting against the three farm laws passed in the Parliament in September, and said that they should be allowed to stage a peaceful protest.

“The three farm bills of the central government are anti-farmer. Instead of rolling back these bills, farmers are being stopped from staging peaceful protests. Water cannons are being used against them. This is injustice to the farmers. Peaceful protest is their constitutional right,” said Kejriwal in a tweet on Thursday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had voted against the Bills in both Lok Sabha (where it has one MP) and Rajya Sabha (where it has three MPs).

Thousands of farmers have been marching to Delhi from Punjab and Haryana protesting against the laws that liberalise the agriculture sector. While some groups were stopped in Haryana on Wednesday and water cannons used against them, several others continue to approach Delhi to stage a protest. The Delhi Police has issued a notice prohibiting any gathering in the Capital, citing Covid-19 regulations and the Delhi Metro has temporarily closed operation on certain routes.

Also Read: Dilli Chalo: Tight security at Delhi’s borders after refusal of permission for march

The three laws that have led to widespread protests are the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

tags
top news
Police use water cannon, tear gas on farmers near Delhi-Haryana border
Police use water cannon, tear gas on farmers near Delhi-Haryana border
Bharat Bandh today: Transport, banking services likely to be affected
Bharat Bandh today: Transport, banking services likely to be affected
Closely monitoring situation, spoke to CMs of Puducherry, TN: Amit Shah
Closely monitoring situation, spoke to CMs of Puducherry, TN: Amit Shah
Wanton destruction will never be forgotten: Ratan Tata on Mumbai attacks
Wanton destruction will never be forgotten: Ratan Tata on Mumbai attacks
Punjab farmers modify plan, to march to Delhi via alternative routes
Punjab farmers modify plan, to march to Delhi via alternative routes
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai tests positive for Covid-19
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai tests positive for Covid-19
New Zealand MP’s Sanskrit oath goes viral: Watch the video
New Zealand MP’s Sanskrit oath goes viral: Watch the video
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In