Yet to take final call: Kejriwal on JNU sedition case

Sep 06, 2019

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his government is yet to arrive at a “final decision” over the sanction of prosecution in connection with the JNU sedition case.

On Thursday, HT had reported that the Delhi government is likely to turn down the demand for prosecution sanction on the matter in the next hearing of the case, scheduled on September 18.

A file noting (seen by HT) which, government officials said, was drafted after a meeting in Delhi’s home department earlier this week, said: “The case does not amount to sedition against the state and an attack on the sovereignty of the nation by inciting violence and no case for prosecution under Section 124A of the IPC made against the 10 accused persons chargesheeted in the instant case.”

On Friday, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijay Goel accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of “supporting anti-national elements”.

In reaction to questions on the BJP’s accusations, Kejriwal said, “We are yet arrive at a final decision on the matter. The home department will take the final call.”

