‘You took part in Odd-Even’: Kejriwal seeks support as Delhi lockdown begins over Covid-19

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 09:58 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he is confident that people of Delhi will show cooperation in the lockdown implemented to fight coronavirus disease Covid-19.

“The lockdown begins in Delhi from today. You faced personal difficulties but successfully participated in Odd-Even. You took part in the mega campaign against dengue. I am confident that you will cooperate in this lockdown in fight to prevent your family from Covid-19,” Kejriwal said in Twitter in Hindi.

आज से दिल्ली में लॉकडाउन शुरू। मेरे दिल्लीवासियों, आपने व्यक्तिगत परेशानी उठाकर पल्यूशन को हराने के लिए Odd Even कर दिखाया। आपने डेंगू के खिलाफ महा अभियान को अपनाया। मुझे विश्वास है Covid-19 से अपने परिवार को बचाने के लिए आप लॉकडाउन में भी अपना सहयोग दे कर इस लड़ाई को जीतेंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 23, 2020

The chief minister had announced unprecedented curbs on Sunday amid the outbreak of Covid-19 that has infected 30 people in the city-state.

“We have decided to impose a lockdown in Delhi from 6am tomorrow (23rd March) to the midnight of March 31,” Kejriwal said at a press conference on Sunday also attended by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal.

All private offices will remain closed but employees - both permanent and contractual - will be considered on duty, Kejriwal said. Companies will have to provide them salary, he added.

The national capital’s borders are closed during this period.

Though Kejriwal announced all domestic flights flying into Delhi will be cancelled, an official of aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a clarification soon after, saying all domestic flights to and from the national capital will continue to operate.

Dairies, grocery shops, chemists and petrol pumps will remain open, Kejriwal said, adding that essential services including medical services will function.

Cab aggregators Ola and Uber announced suspension of services till March 31 in the wake of the lockdown.

“Uber is complying with all Central and State Government directives related to its services for containing the spread of Coronavirus,” an Uber spokesperson said in response to a query on Sunday.

An Ola spokesperson said the company “will enable a minimal network of vehicles to support essential services in cities, wherever applicable, as part of this national effort to reduce the contagion of COVID-19”.