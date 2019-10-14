Bosco Public organises aquatic championship

delhi

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:29 IST

Splash - Interschool Aquatic Championship

Bosco Public School, Paschim Vihar, organised an interschool aquatic championship titled Splash on its premises.

The event started with a welcome address by vice principal, Priya Handa. It boosted the enthusiasm of over 250 participants from 30 reputed schools in Delhi. The vice principal presented saplings to Balwant Singh, president of Delhi Swimming Association and joint secretary of Delhi Olympic Association; Ashok Sharma, joint secretary of Delhi Swimming Association; and SP Dhall, vice president of Delhi Swimming Association, who graced the occasion. Bosco swimmers won silver and bronze medals in different groups and events of the championship.

Paridhi Gauri of Class 9 bagged a bronze medal in 50 mts back stroke in girls’ category. Divyansh Chibber of Class 5 bagged second position in 25 mts breast stroke in boys’ category. Khushi, Anshika, Prisha of Class 6 and Tanni of Class 5 bagged bronze medal in 4 x 50 mts free style relay. Ansh, Aditya Chanderwal, Pratham Chanderwal and Japjot Singh of Class 5 bagged bronze medal in 4 x 25 mts free style relay. The championship concluded with the announcement of the winners of team championship trophy, Bal Bharti School, Pitampura in boys category. Trophy for the girls’ category was won by Bal Bharti School, Ganga Ram. Bal Bharti School, Pitampura, won the palm and was declared the overall champion. Principal Rajiv Duggal and the vice principal proposed the vote of thanks.

Inter-House Fairy Tale Character Competition

Ramagya School, Noida, conducted an Inter-House Fairy Tale Character Competition to make learning enjoyable.

The aim was to spark the imagination and unleash the creativity of children. Students were given stories and asked to choose any character they want to portray. Judgment was done based on clarity of dialogue delivery, expression and costume. An initial audition was done within the classes and eight students from each house were selected from each class. This competition gave students a platform to express themselves while impersonating characters from fairy tales. Children portrayed the characters well. They beamed with confidence as they displayed their costumes and delivered their dialogues. The enthusiasm with which the students performed was commendable.

Annual Exhibition

St Froebel School, Paschim Vihar organised its annual exhibition Srijan 2019.

Principal Dr Ragini Kaul inaugurated the exhibition. Students participated enthusiastically. They created a fascinating and entrancing animal world. The classrooms were transformed into the animal kingdom. This exposition helped children to foster love for wildlife making them curious about furry, scaly, feathery, chirping, tweeting, bleating, hissing creatures that inhabit the natural world. The students took the visitors to the world of cartoons making them recall their childhood days. Students also celebrated cultural diversity. A wave of Indian culture and tradition oscillated through the school creating a magical impact. It was a celebration of multifarious cultures and festivals symbolising the unity in diversity. SFS takes pride in our rich culture. The students dressed in traditional costumes presented a spectacular show with graceful moves. Dr Kaul said that celebrating such events in school is a great way to help students realise that despite differences in appearance, dress and eating habits there is a common identity that is of a human being. She said this way they also learn to practice similar values and forge a spirit of tolerance and mutual respect. The school years are formative years in the life of every individual and the learning imparted stays with them for a lifetime. This not only forms memories but also shapes character. Students enlightened parents by sharing information on importance of five elements: Earth, water, fire, air and ether. This exposition stressed on the importance of maintaining a balance between these elements for the sustenance of all species on Earth.

Project Bhumitra

Gyanshree School, Noida, observed the year of Bhumitras, Friends of the Earth.

The Gyanshree family also celebrated 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation and a pioneer of environmental sustainability. The event began with an all-faith prayer meeting in which students, teachers and parents took part. Prayers of all major Indian sects were offered, and then a Sarv Dharm Prarthana, and a poem on Mahatma Gandhi were recited by a student.

Gyanshree School director Rita Kapur said the real service to our motherland would be manifesting tolerance, good citizenry and appreciation of other cultures, ideas, religions, languages, and opinions, thereby fulfilling the vision of the school.

Principal Brinda Ghosh said the greatest tribute one could pay to great leaders and philanthropists like Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri is to practise non-violence and empathise with every human being, irrespective of caste and creed. She lauded Shreeyans for volunteering for the Swacchta Abhiyan. She informed the audience of the school’s initiatives under the Bhumitra project. These included growing my tree, refusing plastic, distributing handmade cloth bags made in SUPW classes to patients in hospitals, feeding the hungry and reducing wastage of power, water, petrol. She exhorted the students to change their lifestyle and refuse plastic.

Chandrayaan 2 - A Fully Indigenous Mission

The students of GD Goenka Global School, Noida, appreciated the story of India’s attempt to reach the Moon’s south pole by Chandrayaan 2. A team from Nat Geo informed students about Chandrayaan 2. The guest speaker discussed space exploration and the role of women in the ambitious ISRO mission. Students were inquisitive about the science behind Chandrayaan 2 and the plans of ISRO. The school also gave Chandrayaan cut out activity kits to students from Grades 5 to 8 for this purpose.

Teacher Enrichment Programme

Ramakrishna Sr Sec School, Vikaspuri, hosted a teacher enrichment programme on its premises.

The objective of the workshop was to inform teachers about a revolutionary approach to ignite creativity. Resource person Lucky Puchhrat enlightened the teachers. He said unlearning is a process of dissolving what we have learnt wrong. After a span of time, knowledge becomes obsolete. He said teachers should avoid false knowledge, which is more dangerous than ignorance. He said continuous learning is the minimum requirement. He explained the benefits of unlearning. The workshop enriched the teachers with a new approach towards learning-unlearning and re-learning. The RKS faculty thanked principal Dr Mamta Aggarwal for letting them enhance their skills and knowledge by organising an enriching workshop.

Recognition Day

Jhabban Lal DAV Public School, Paschim Vihar, organised Recognition Day to acknowledge the hard work of students of Classes 10 and 12.

The event was graced by school chairman JK Kapur, vice chairman CM Khanna and manager Ajay Suri. Parents also enthusiastically took part in the event. The programme began with DAV Anthem and a floral welcome of the guests by principal Anupama Bindra and lighting of the lamp of knowledge. The school’s choir presented a song which was followed by Ganesh Vandana. The Koli dance performance of the dance troupe and the solo song presentation by the head girl enthralled the visitors. Then students presented a skit on Naitik Shiksha or moral education.

The principal lauded the achievements of the students and presented the annual school report. The guests gave awards to meritorious students. They inspired the students with their words. Special scholarships were given to students getting the highest marks in Hindi and Economics. The day ended with the national anthem.

Grandparent’s Day

Grandparents are a family’s greatest treasure, the founders of a loving legacy, the greatest story tellers, and the keepers of traditions. Bloom International School, Greater Noida celebrated Grandparent’s Day.

The function started by welcoming grandparents and Saraswati Vandana. Students thanked their grandparents for their love. Grandparents played a game and performed a dance. Students performed a skit. Vice principal OP Lal praised the performances of the students. The grandparents left the event with smiles.

Delhi Schools’ Literacy Project Valedictory Function

The students of Guru Tegh Bahadur 3rd Centenary Public school, C-Block, Mansarover Garden won several awards at the valedictory function of the Delhi Schools’ Literacy Project. The 3rd Centenarian volunteers have been working hard to educate underprivileged people. They participated in activities organised during the literacy week competitions.

In the individual categories, Prabhjot Singh of 10B and Jaspreet Singh of 12C bagged the first prize in the declamation contest with a Power-Point presentation. Japneet Kaur of 8B won the first prize in script writing, Mehar Kaur of 7 B got third prize in story writing. Harshvardhan Singh of 9A got third prize in poetry recitation and Amrit Kaur of 9B got first prize in on the spot cartoon making competition. Carrying on with the winning streak, the school also bagged their prize in street play competition.

The chief guest Ramesh Negi, IAS, chairperson, Commission for Protection of Child Rights, govt. of NCT of Delhi gave away the awards at the ceremony held at Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 12:28 IST