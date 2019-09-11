Darshan Academy marks Hazur Week

delhi

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:04 IST

Peace and unity are two essential things in today’s conflict-ridden society. Darshan Academy, Kirpal Bagh, strives to create generations of peacemakers and inculcate moral and ethical values in students.

The school attempts to make students compassionate and effective human beings who can handle any situation in life with peace and stability. The school observed Hazur Week of Human Unity in honour of Hazur Baba Sawan Singhji Maharaj. During this week-long celebration, apart from special morning assembly, students participated in activities based on the life of the master.

The week culminated with a cultural programme by students on the topic “human peace and unity” on the occasion of Hazur Baba’s birthday. It is said about him that his eyes were intoxicated with the love of God and he was the mouthpiece of the Lord. To pay homage to the great soul, the day started with an assembly by students of Grade 9. The song “O Salika” sung by a student created a pleasant environment. This was followed by a dance performance by students of grade IX. A role play on incidents from Hazur Baba’s life was then presented.

Shivani Khanna presented here views on the significance of being united. Rakesh Sharma, LMC member, and Mamta Sabharwal, HM, emphasised on the need to have faith in a higher power. They mentioned anecdotes from the master’s life. The programme ended with the entire school sitting for meditation for 10 minutes. Prasad was distributed among students and staff.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 10:59 IST