Delhi school events: Bal Bhavan organises CBSE science expo

CBSE Regional Science Exhibition

Bal Bhavan Public School, Mayur Vihar, hosted a two-day CBSE regional science exhibition themed Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with a Thrust on Water Conservation for Classes 6 to 11.

About 64 schools from Delhi and overseas put up 95 exhibits on a variety of sub-themes. The chief guest at the inaugural ceremony was Dr Biswajit Saha, director Training and Skill Education, CBSE, Delhi. He appealed to budding scientists to innovate and stay close to their roots. A panel of six judges made a preliminary judgement on the first day. The second day was kept for the final judgement. The second day began with a musical performance and a mime act on the need to conserve water.

The chief guest at the closing ceremony was JK Yadav, regional officer, CBSE, Delhi and the guest of honour was Shweta Singh, joint secretary, CBSE, Delhi. They encouraged students to develop a scientific temper. The chief guest and the guest of honour awarded prizes to the best models in different categories.

Foundation Day

Silver Line Prestige School, Ghaziabad, celebrated Foundation Day which marked the completion of 33 glorious years.

The dignitaries present were chairman Dr Subhash Jain, founder and director principal Dr Mala Kapoor, director operations Dr Mangala Vaid, director development Naman Jain, Babita Jain and Monika Jain.

The celebration began with a yajna invoking the blessings of Maa Saraswati. The campus reverberated with mantras chanted for the bright future of students. The dignitaries unveiled a digital portrait of Goddess Saraswati conceptualised by Dr HN Dutta and alumnus Pihu Sapra. Outstanding Silverliners were presented awards. The director principal lauded the accomplishments of students and encouraged them to believe in themselves.

One Nation Reading Together

Cambridge School, Indirapuram, organised an event titled One Nation Reading Together.

It is an annual event conducted by Scholastic across the country to develop the habit of reading. It encourages children to display their love for reading. Principal Hardeep Kaur and the librarian spoke about the programme in the school assembly and students took a ledge written by Sampurna Chattarji in English and Hindi. The principal, academic supervisors, headmistress, students, teachers and the lady guards of CSI participated in this programme for 20 minutes. Students and teachers from Silver Line Prestige School and MPS Public School joined in this endeavour of reading together. Different activities were conducted during this time like story narration and watching movies like Noddy in Toy Land, Rapunzel and Sleeping Beauty. Seema Upadhyay conducted a story telling session for the lady guards and inspired them to learn to read. The students read their favourite books and expressed their thoughts on the Graffiti Wall poster placed in the library. Programmes like these encourage students to read books and develop the habit of reading. This reading programme was enjoyed by the students as they read the books of their choice.

Environment Education

Bharti Public School, Mayur Vihar, organised several activities for students of Grades 6 to 11 to inculcate a sense of environmental and civic responsibility.

The themes were water pollution, waste management, air pollution, maintenance of urban green spaces, climate change and sustainability. They were illustrated through modules, eco walks, action projects, campaigns and film making. Students got an opportunity to come out of their classrooms, observe environmental problems and think of ways of solving them. Students from Class 6 visited Wazirabadab Barrage, Najafgarh drain, Kudasia Ghat as part of their Yamuna Walk and witnessed how water is getting polluted and contaminated due to throwing of harmful substances from sewage and effluents into water bodies. Waste and development walk to recycling units was organised for the students from Class 7 to 8 where they learnt about different methods of re-using and recycling old tyres, tetra packs, waste cloths, waste leather and many other materials. Students from Class 9 and 11 had an opportunity to learn about different aspects of movie making in collaboration with PVR Cinemas. They tried their hand at creating a documentary about water pollution caused by the textile industry.

Tip and Toe Annual Winter Carnival

DAV Public School, West Patel Nagar, organised a Tip and Toe Annual Winter Carnival.

Flag hoisting was done followed by patriotic song and dance performances. Students enjoyed the magic show. Parents and students participated in competitions of dance, singing and non-flammable cooking and fun games, fancy dress and drawing. Surprise gifts were given after every hour. Food stalls of different delicacies were put up. Other highlights were joy rides, games stalls and sports activities for different age groups. The event ended with Tambola. The students and parents enjoyed TIP and TOE.

Epitome of Success

Maya Gupta, the director principal of Universal Public School, Preet Vihar, was among the 40 recipients of the Most Determined Educationist award given by School Educational and Administrative System (SEAS) in Dehradun by Usha Negi, head, State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Uttarakhand.

Gupta is known for her selfless service towards society and received this award for services to the cause of education. SEAS Women Global Achievers award felicitates women across the country for being role models in their fields.

Campaign ‘Save Tigers’

The students of Ryan International School, Mayur Vihar, were elated to be a part of the Save Tigers campaign.

International Tiger Day is observed worldwide to focus on saving tigers. Students took part in activities such as slogan writing, poster making and badge making. They designed tiger masks and the best masks were selected for the competition. The idea was to generate awareness about the importance of saving the species for ecological balance.

Celebration Of Vasant- The Spring Season

The fragrance of fresh flowers filled the premises of Mayur Public School, IP Extension, when it organised a special assembly to celebrate the beginning of spring.

Students prayed to goddess Saraswati, the deity of wisdom. School chairman MS Rawat offered an invocation to Lord Ganesh in his euphonious voice. The school choir presented a musical rendition of SaraswatiVandana, Hey Sharda Ma, and Var De Veena Vadini. Students then paid a floral tribute to the goddess. The day culminated with the distribution of prasad.

Spirit of Enquiry

Shaheed Rajpal DAV Public School, Dayanand Vihar, organised a Science Colloquium and felicitated the winners of the national level inter-school science quiz competition titled Vaigyanika .

Vaigyanika aims at nurturing lateral thinking among pupils. This year’s celebration was the 17th anniversary of Vaigyanika. The span of last 16 years recorded the participation of 1.7 lakh students from all over India. Prof BP Tyagi, chief co-ordinator of IAPT Examinations was the chief guest. Anuradha Mathur, CIET, NCERT was the guest of honour. Other dignitaries were Dr NK Uberoi, vice president DAVCMC and chairman, RP Singh, director, Data Point, New Delhi and Atul Bhardwaj, scientist, LASTEC, DRDO. Vaigyanika is a distinctive quiz contest carried out in two phases every year. This year 8,500 students from 48 reputed schools participated in the event. Sixty toppers from 26 schools of Phase-1 contested for the top honours in the second phase of hands-on competitions. Kulachi Hansraj Model School, Ashok Vihar received the award for maximum distinctions and DAV Cent. Public School, Huda Panipat, Haryana, bagged the award for maximum average marks. All the prize winners were felicitated with a trophy, merit certificate, citation and cash prize. The newsletter ‘Sc’PECTRUM featuring the events and accomplishments of SEC was released. Prof Tyagi emphasised on the fact that scientific temperament is the need of the hour and is an essential prerequisite for innovation and holistic development. In her inspiring address, guest of honour Anuradha Mathur said free-thinking contributes to innovation and development of humankind. Chairman Dr Uberoi said intellectual activity has to be combined with human virtues to accomplish 21st century goals. Principal Renu Laroiya congratulated the mentors and students for their achievements and underlined the role of learning by doing.