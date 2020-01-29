Delhi school events: New auditorium for Cambridge, Noida

delhi

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 16:55 IST

Sanjeev Sanyal, principal economic advisor in the finance ministry, inaugurated the MS Subbulakshmi Memorial Auditorium at Cambridge School, Greater Noida. Speaking on the occasion, Sanyal said he was honoured to have inaugurated “this wonderful auditorium dedicated to a legendary vocalist.” Dr Rekha Bhushan, the principal said, “The hall is named after MS Subbulakshmi to inspire children.” Shrinivasan Viswanathan, grandson of late MS Subbulakshmi, Bharat Ratna awardee, said, “The children’s performances on this day did full justice to my grandmother’s memory.”

Aman Agarwal, dean of Indian Institute of Finance and executive editor, Finance India; Dr Charan Singh, non-executive chairman of Punjab and Sind Bank; Mohd. Haleem Khan, ex-secretary in the ministry of finance; Yamini Agarwal, dean (research) and professor at Indian School of Business; Smita Barooah, associate counsellor and trainer at Promises Healthcare, Singapore and We CARE Singapore, and Ira Singhal, IAS officer, also attended the event.

Ryan Intl, Gurugram promotes road rules

Ryan International School Sector 31, Gurugram, was invited by the Union ministry of road transport and highways, to the inauguration of 31st National Road Safety Week-2020 organised at Vigyan Bhawan. The honourable guests were Rajnath Singh, Union defence minister and Nitin Gadkari, Union minister of road transport and highways. The national campaign was live streamed in 28 states and 78 districts. School head N Geeta Srinivasa appreciated the government’s initiative and urged the students to follow and abide the road safety rules.

Greater Valley School celebrates ‘Spirit of Dance’

Greater Valley School, Greater Noida with its vision of exploring and acknowledging the cultural wealth hosted the Spirit of Dance event for the sixth consecutive year. To motivate students, the school invited world renowned dignitaries who have enriched the cultural heritage with their contributions in dance forms. Kathak exponent and founder of the Spirit of Dance festival Nrityashri Alaknanda, baroque dancers, Romana Agnel with her associate Dariusz Brojeck and classical dancer, Saumya Shukla graced the occasion.

The edifying lecture -demonstration session gave students the opportunity to appreciate the international art form and revive their interest in traditional Indian art and culture.

National Girl Child Day observed at Ryan Intl, Gurugram

To celebrate the National Girl Child Day, students of Ryan International School, Sector 40, Gurugram began their morning assembly with full intensity. The assembly started with Lord ’s Prayer, Bible reading and a special prayer was recited by the students. Melodious prayer songs were sung by the school choir. National Girl Child Day was acknowledged by staging of a play in which students played the roles of successful Indian women. Famous figures such as Kalpana Chawla, Lata Mangeshkar, Mother Teresa, PT Usha and Rani Laxmi Bai were portrayed by the students with character sketches.

Holy Child, Faridabad hosts volleyball game

Holy Child Public School, Faridabad organised a HOL Volleyball Tournament. First position was bagged by Holy Child Public School and Nav Jeewan Public school was runner-up. All teams received trophies and certificates. The principal, vice-principal and others congratulated all.

10th Founder’s Day at Shriram Millennium

The Shriram Millennium School, Noida celebrated its 10th Founder’s Day with a host of spectacular events. The parent fraternity of the school, led by the PTA staged a mega production —Mughal-Azam.com, a modern take on the classical saga Mughal-e-Azam. The initiative was aimed at raising funds for the cancer care NGO Cansupport.

A Long Service Award ceremony was organised to felicitate the school staff who have completed five years, 10 years and more of being a part of the Shri family.

Uttara Singh, Director and Principal of the school, said, “Today is a realisation of the shared dream and purpose of building an institution that focuses not just on academic excellence, but is a place where our children and staff celebrate and revel in their uniqueness, in the freedom to be the best they can be, and embrace the responsibilities as torch bearers in the community and as global citizens.” The musical extravaganza, replete with songs, dance, drama and action brought together talent of different kinds from among the school’s parent community both on stage and behind it. The celebration was a melting pot of emotions for the school community with nostalgia and jubilation rubbing shoulders.