Delhi school events: New Era School holds grand annual function

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 15:04 IST

Annual Function

New Era School, Jamia Nagar, celebrated its annual function on its 50th golden jubilee year.

The chief guest was Fr Bento Rodrigues, manager, Fr Agnel School. The guest of honour was Manoj Madan, principal, Dev Samaj Modern School. The chief guest, guest of honour, NES manager Mahmood S Ansari, assistant manager Shamroz Ansari and principal Hina Adnan lit the lamp and released the school magazine. Students performed a classical welcome dance. They then sang Choona Hai Aasman and presented a skit on social media, a mime act, a jungle safari and an LED dance which left the audience spellbound. Prizes were distributed for outstanding performances in academics and co-curricular activities. Aiman of Class 7 got the student of the year award. The principal Hina Adnan read out the annual report. Fr Bento Rodrigues and Manoj Madan urged parents to build a strong relationship with their children and always encourage them. They also appreciated the teachers and students for making the programme successful. The programme ended with the vote of thanks by Shamroz Ansari. Other dignitaries and committee members who were also present at the function were MI Hussain, retired principal, DPS Mathura Road; Aziz Akhtar, retired principal, Indian School, Dubai, Tariq Habib, retired principal, Jamia Middle School, Dr Abdul Naseeb, secretary to the vice-chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia and Prof Asmat Jahan.

Annual Day

Sant Nirankari Public School, Govindpuri celebrated its Annual Day at Arya auditorium, East of Kailash.

The programme began with the lighting of the lamp by Chinmoy Biswal, DCP South East District and other dignitaries. The students presented cultural performances on the theme, Awakening. They also presented yoga, qawwali and a dance drama. The highlight was the drama Panna Dhai: A tribute to the Motherland on a mother’s sacrifice. Principal Neeraj Mahipal Chawla read out the annual report. Prizes were given to the toppers. Biswal praised the performances and the school.

Manager Neelam Batra thanked the chief guest, dignitaries and parents for making the event a grand success.

Junior Vanshala Camp

The 31st Junior Vanshala Camp was organised by RSMI, Ramjas Foundation, Delhi.

Fourteen students from Class 5 and two teachers, Preethi and Charu Kulshreasth, stayed at Adventure Paradise, Rajaji National Park, Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. The journey began with a visit to the office of Union minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and another visit to the National Zoological Park. Students got an opportunity to visit Ganga Bhojpur village and interact with villagers. They bathed in the Ganga and visited Mata Vindyavasini Temple.

The students of Ramjas School, RK Puram bagged 23 gold medals, 17 silver medals and three individual trophies for Best in Hygiene and Letter Writing Competitions.

Measurement Week

The Air Force School, Subroto Park, organised Measurement Week to dispel math phobia, create a love for the subject and to see the connection of mathematical concepts with real life situations.

Students worked in small groups and used cuboidal and cubic shaped objects to measure length and breadth, and use it to find area and perimeter. Students used crayons to measure objects in the class. Students also measured the dimensions of the school stage, and classroom using metre scale and 1m ribbons. The school also calculated the BMI of each student after measuring their weight and height.

Second Model United Nation

Masonic Public School, Vasant Kunj, organised the second Model United Nation conference for humanities students of Classes 11 and 12.

MUN teaches participants speaking, debating, and writing skills, in addition to critical thinking, teamwork, and leadership abilities. The agenda of the session was global terrorism and impact of the Pulwama attack. The session was inaugurated by manager MK Mahajan and principal Neelam Kumar. Thirty-two students represented 32 countries as delegates. Everyone present appreciated the efforts of the students and the social science department.

ATL Tinkering Fest

Under the guidance of group chairman Dr AF Pinto, Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj organised the first edition of ATL Tinkering Fest titled Createch.

More than 100 students from 10 schools took part in events such as model making, web designing, console gaming and robotics. The topics for all the events were based on environmental conservation. For the closing ceremony, students from all the schools assembled in the auditorium. Prizes were bagged by the participants from different schools. Anish Gurjar of Class 12 presented Search Lives, a website-based startup that aims to increase the speed of finding blood and organs during medical emergencies.

School with Exceptional Achievements in Academics

The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) conferred the award of School with Exceptional Achievements in Academics on DPS International, Saket.

Principal Amita Mishra received the award at the School Education Summit held at a city hotel. The event was attended by over 150 principals, directors, head of institutions, promoters, govt officials. MoS, MHRD, secretary, MHRD, joint secretary, MHRD, chairperson, CBSE, secretary, CBSE, chairperson, NCTE, Commissioner, KVS, and director NCERT were special invitees at the summit. Speakers laid a road map for the future in a rapidly changing educational situation.

31st National Road Safety Week

DAV Public School, Sec-9, RK Puram attended the launch of the 31st National Road Safety Week held at Vigyan Bhawan. Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, and defence minister Rajnath Singh were the guests of honour at the event.

The students were made aware about the measures to prevent road accidents. They learnt about the steps taken by the government to prevent road accidents and the facilities provided at national highways. The students learnt that following road safety rules can help save lives. The event concluded with a pledge for road safety.

Sadbhavana Integration Tour

A group of 20 students from the Jagamohan Vidyapith, Golakganj and St Anthony’s English Medium High School, Gosaingaon, Kokrajhar visited Army Public School, Shankar Vihar as a part of the Sadbhavana Integration Tour. They were accompanied by two teachers and a team of army personnel.

Their visit to the school was a part of a 12-day tour to the northern part of India including Delhi, Jaipur and Gaya. After visiting the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Jantar Mantar, Rail museum and other important places in Delhi, the contingent was hosted by the school. The students were taken around the campus and interacted with the teachers and students. A highlight of the tour was their visit to the school Atal Tinkering Lab. They enjoyed a live demonstration of a 3D printer and robotic projects. Such expeditions organised by the Indian Army help to bridge the gap between the economically less developed districts and the more developed cities and states of the country.