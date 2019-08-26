Focus on cleaning the Yamuna at Ryan International school

delhi

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 10:32 IST

Ryan International School, Noida Extension, organised an awareness programme for schoolchildren for a clean Yamuna under the Namami Gange Mission.

The event was held in association with Institute of Applied System & Rural Development (IASRD), International Chamber of Media and Environment Industry (ICMEI), SMC Global Securities Ltd and Globe Capital Ltd.

The objective of the programme was to highlight the need to clean the Yamuna which is polluted by drains. These drains dump 3 billion litres of city sewage and industrial effluents into the Yamuna every day. As a result the Yamuna has become like a big drain. If this situation continues, the condition of the river will become worse in the near future, creating water scarcity. This is a challenge which needs immediate attention. Sensitising schoolchildren for keeping the Yamuna clean would help in ensuring people’s participation. If sensitised, schoolchildren, who constitute about 20% of the country’s population, would be a medium to achieve the objective. It may be of significance to mention the example of Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish girl who raised her voice against climate change. Dr Mahesh Sharma, Gautam Budh Nagar MP and former union minister, was the chief guest. The other dignitaries were Dr Sandeep Marwah, chancellor AAFT University of Media and Arts and president ICMEI; SC Tripathi, former secretary ministry of petroleum and natural gas; SC Aggarwal CMD SMC Global Securities Ltd; Dr KD Gupta, chairman IASRD. Over 600 students of Ryan International School, Noida Extension, took part in painting, slogan writing and quiz competition on the theme “conserve water and collect water for the future”. The chief guest gave away trophies to the winners. A memento was also presented to the school. The guests and the students planted saplings. The students took a pledge to plant and protect trees. This programme drew inspiration from PM Narendra Modi’s call to take up water conservation as a mission.

