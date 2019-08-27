Guruvani: ‘Every teacher has to be a facilitator’

delhi

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:10 IST

What is the biggest challenge that you face in your role as a principal?

Each day, every minute is a challenge. Time has changed and so have roles and responsibilities. Be it teaching, parenting, or whatever. Therefore, simultaneously the principals’ role and responsibilities have also changed. Earlier, the principals worked in tandem with the expectations of the society at large but mainly for the welfare of the students. They are still doing the same but somewhere we all have gone wrong. The current scenario isn’t a positive one, unfortunately. Principals have to prove themselves frequently, the trust that used to be there is missing now. Let us introspect and work together for the betterment of our future generations. Challenges are many but solutions are even more. I believe in this.

Once a teacher always a teacher, do you agree?

Oh yes! You can’t take the teacher out of a leader, administrator. The teacher within stays alive at every moment and so should it be because only then can you relate to the issues pertaining to the day-to-day functioning of an institution. When it comes to handling children, more than the teacher, I prefer the term facilitator. Every teacher should be a facilitator and ensure that learning happens.

Success has become an obsession with people of all ages nowadays? Comment.

True. I agree and also what needs to be reinforced here is that “Excellence should be made a habit.” Whatever we do, we should do it with all our honesty and integrity. Obsession of any kind isn’t good. Right from the formative years of learning the focus should be on defining success. We mostly mistake success for money which isn’t true. Whatever we do should give us satisfaction and peace of mind. If we learn to enjoy what we do and what we have, we are successful.

What in your view is GenNext’s biggest strength? Which are the key areas of improvement?

Undoubtedly for GenNext their strength is technology. They should be oriented to make the right use of it. As it is, the AI and ML is invading us in this fourth industrial revolution. Along with the robust technology, they need to remain grounded to be well routed in the journey called life.

What emphasis do you put on teacher training?

See it gets overlapping here. The youngsters can’t be blamed. Their needs arise from their ever-growing surroundings. In the beginning also I dwelled on the changing roles and responsibilities of this profession like any other. Hence teacher enrichment programmes are essential. In this profession we have to remain updated 24x7. In fact, medicine and teaching are two professions where you will stagnate if you don’t enrich yourself continuously. So I consider teacher training important.

What is the role of elders?

If we transfer our knowledge, values, culture, our rich heritage, we do so only through our elders. This is our boon which even in the west, they find it intriguing and are exploring. There’s a lot we have and can achieve through our elders. The joint family culture was our biggest asset. We gave to society morally upright and grounded individuals.

What according to you is the role of media in education?

Media should focus on more positive aspects of society. They should display honest, inspiring anecdotes, so that it’s a pleasure to be connected. Media impacts minds to a great extent and hence it should exercise precautions for the welfare of society.

Tell us about your leisure activities and how you spend time with family and friends?

I have been in this industry for almost three decades now. I’m lucky to have a supportive family, whose encouragement helped me to face challenges. My family and friends are my lifeline. After work it’s time for family. Every evening, playing light classics is a must. We sit together in a common room, chat, discuss our good/ bad moments of the day which charges us for the next day. As friends we stay connected and meet once in a month over lunch, high tea, and are there for each other.

