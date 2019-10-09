e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Sanskriti School focuses on Gandhi’s teachings

Students from Nursery to Class 12 took part in a 10-day celebration to imbibe the great leader’s vision and philosophy

delhi Updated: Oct 09, 2019 14:10 IST
Nida Afrin
Nida Afrin
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Students and teachers take park in activities to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary at Sanskriti School in Chanakya Puri, New Delhi on October 1
Students and teachers take park in activities to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary at Sanskriti School in Chanakya Puri, New Delhi on October 1(Sushil Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Sanskriti School, Chanakyapuri, organised a plethora of activities to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of our Nation, which brought together students from Nursery to Class 12 in imbibing and spreading Gandhiji’s vision and philosophy and igniting patriotic fervour.

The 10-day celebration culminated on October 1 with a special assembly, soft-board competition and a walk around the locality by students to spread Gandhiji’s message of non-violence and brotherhood.

The students enthusiastically took part in the events that included a cleanliness drive, street play, film-making and PowerPoint presentations, all of which provided the young minds an interesting learning experience about the Mahatma. They learned Gandhiji’s favourite songs and danced to those songs, made charkhas and round spectacles using clay and drew the outline of his face.

The school’s middle wing organised slogan writing, poster making, Hindi poetry recitation, assemblies, class discussions and a street play which culminated in a walk that spread the great leader’s message of non-violence and peace. The students were enlightened about Gandhiji’s life lessons on the subjects of cleanliness, peace, love and respect for the country.

Sanskriti’s senior wing organised a special assembly. Among other activities, Class 10 students made a documentary film on Gandhiji and decorated soft boards on aspects of Gandhiji’s life. The school editorial board prepared an e-magazine on Gandhi and the Students’ Council presented a special assembly. Council members sang the song titled Bande Mein Tha Dum in praise of the Father of the Nation. Students performed a street play and delivered a speech on the relevance of his ideals today. The students of Classes 8, 9 and 11 participated in a Khadi March in areas near the school with posters to commemorate the occasion.

Expressing his thoughts after the march, a Class 8 student, Athavan Arvind, said, “It was an informative and enjoyable experience to reminisce over Gandhiji on his 150th birth anniversary through activities that included a cleanliness campaign, poster making, street play and a short Dandi walk.”

Remembering the Mahatma’s teachings, principal Richa Sharma Agnihotri said, “As citizens of India, it is important for us to model our lives on this great leader whose sacrifices made it possible for us to live in a free country. Gandhiji has been an inspiration not just to his fellow freedom fighters but also to environmentalists, human right activists and educationists across the world. We have spent the last few days in learning more about him and reflecting on our own lives to see how and where we can be guided by his ideals and teachings.”

She also exhorted the students to honour Bapu by taking a vow to be self-disciplined and to care for the environment in their own way.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 14:06 IST

tags
top news
5% hike in dearness allowance, minister hails move as Diwali gift
5% hike in dearness allowance, minister hails move as Diwali gift
Oct 09, 2019 14:19 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Kashmir, Article 370 is off talks table at Modi-Xi summit: Govt sources
Kashmir, Article 370 is off talks table at Modi-Xi summit: Govt sources
Oct 09, 2019 14:24 IST
Salman Khurshid once again takes potshots at those who ‘walked away’
Salman Khurshid once again takes potshots at those who ‘walked away’
Oct 09, 2019 12:33 IST
Effect of global economic slowdown ‘more pronounced’ in India: IMF chief
Effect of global economic slowdown ‘more pronounced’ in India: IMF chief
Oct 09, 2019 09:28 IST
Monkey looks for lice in UP cop’s hair while he works. Watch bizarre video
Monkey looks for lice in UP cop’s hair while he works. Watch bizarre video
Oct 09, 2019 13:35 IST
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Oct 09, 2019 14:02 IST
‘If he is keen then…’: Ravi Shastri offers his stand on MS Dhoni’s future
‘If he is keen then…’: Ravi Shastri offers his stand on MS Dhoni’s future
Oct 09, 2019 11:56 IST
trending topics
IBPS ClerkWar box office collectionKajolIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Delhi News