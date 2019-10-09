Sanskriti School focuses on Gandhi’s teachings

delhi

Sanskriti School, Chanakyapuri, organised a plethora of activities to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of our Nation, which brought together students from Nursery to Class 12 in imbibing and spreading Gandhiji’s vision and philosophy and igniting patriotic fervour.

The 10-day celebration culminated on October 1 with a special assembly, soft-board competition and a walk around the locality by students to spread Gandhiji’s message of non-violence and brotherhood.

The students enthusiastically took part in the events that included a cleanliness drive, street play, film-making and PowerPoint presentations, all of which provided the young minds an interesting learning experience about the Mahatma. They learned Gandhiji’s favourite songs and danced to those songs, made charkhas and round spectacles using clay and drew the outline of his face.

The school’s middle wing organised slogan writing, poster making, Hindi poetry recitation, assemblies, class discussions and a street play which culminated in a walk that spread the great leader’s message of non-violence and peace. The students were enlightened about Gandhiji’s life lessons on the subjects of cleanliness, peace, love and respect for the country.

Sanskriti’s senior wing organised a special assembly. Among other activities, Class 10 students made a documentary film on Gandhiji and decorated soft boards on aspects of Gandhiji’s life. The school editorial board prepared an e-magazine on Gandhi and the Students’ Council presented a special assembly. Council members sang the song titled Bande Mein Tha Dum in praise of the Father of the Nation. Students performed a street play and delivered a speech on the relevance of his ideals today. The students of Classes 8, 9 and 11 participated in a Khadi March in areas near the school with posters to commemorate the occasion.

Expressing his thoughts after the march, a Class 8 student, Athavan Arvind, said, “It was an informative and enjoyable experience to reminisce over Gandhiji on his 150th birth anniversary through activities that included a cleanliness campaign, poster making, street play and a short Dandi walk.”

Remembering the Mahatma’s teachings, principal Richa Sharma Agnihotri said, “As citizens of India, it is important for us to model our lives on this great leader whose sacrifices made it possible for us to live in a free country. Gandhiji has been an inspiration not just to his fellow freedom fighters but also to environmentalists, human right activists and educationists across the world. We have spent the last few days in learning more about him and reflecting on our own lives to see how and where we can be guided by his ideals and teachings.”

She also exhorted the students to honour Bapu by taking a vow to be self-disciplined and to care for the environment in their own way.

