The Modern School Delhi marks Book Week

delhi

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:10 IST

The Modern School, ECNCR, organised a Book Week to promote the reading habit among students.

Book Week started with a story telling session taken up by Neelam Narang, a story teller. She shared an interesting story with the students about animals and birds who wanted to become leaders of the jungle! Towards the end of the session, she asked the students to draw who they thought should become the leader of the jungle and why. The students came up with interesting answers why they thought that a peacock or a cheetah should become the leader.

Day 2 was an exciting day! The students were dressed up as their favourite character of a book they had read. They spoke a few lines on their character. Afterwards they went on a character parade around the school for the others to guess their characters!

On Day 3, the Scholastic Team put up book stalls for the students to browse through a variety of books. The students, ever enthusiastic, wrote down the books they liked on their wish list! Students attended a cartooning session taken up by Ajit Narayan, who made them learn the art of drawing cartoons with different emotions. The Book Week concluded on Day 4. Students made bookmarks for their books. Innovative and creative bookmarks were seen adorning their desks. Students had a creative writing session on the topic, My Dear Book. The creative inputs were intriguing. It was an inspiring week for the students, who were seen reading books with interest.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 12:10 IST