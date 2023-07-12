Home / Editorials / A re-energised NATO takes centre stage

A re-energised NATO takes centre stage

ByHT Editorial
Jul 12, 2023 09:33 PM IST

Ukraine may not be able to join NATO before the war ends due to differences and the risk of conflict with Russia. Vladimir Putin's reaction will be crucial.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive on the battlefield may only be inching forward but the formidable western alliance backing Kyiv is gaining in strength. News broke the night before the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit opened in Vilnius that Turkey had withdrawn its objections to Sweden joining the alliance, marking a big stride towards a united front that the group has been keen to project. Ankara will ask its parliament to advance Stockholm’s membership in NATO as soon as possible, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said. If things now go forward as planned, NATO’s northern expansion will mark the latest in a series of changes in the European security architecture since Russia’s war prompted governments across the continent to shed decades-old reticence on defence spending and ramp up military postures.

Mr Zelensky is unhappy but appears conciliatory. How Vladimir Putin reacts to this new NATO move will be the one to watch.(AFP) PREMIUM
Mr Zelensky is unhappy but appears conciliatory. How Vladimir Putin reacts to this new NATO move will be the one to watch.(AFP)

Turkey’s decision appears to augur well for NATO as it tries to put together a comprehensive regional plan to protect against any Russian attacks and boost defence spending. But differences persist over Ukraine’s bid to become a member of the grouping, and it seems that it will be virtually impossible for Kyiv to join NATO before the war ends. It appears almost certain that while Western heavyweights have no problem in continuing to back Ukraine militarily through the steady supply of hardware, they will stop short of allowing Volodymyr Zelensky to join its ranks and benefit from its iron-clad security guarantees. NATO must be keenly aware of how inducting Ukraine will risk a potentially full-blown conflict with Moscow. Mr Zelensky is unhappy but appears conciliatory. How Vladimir Putin reacts to this new NATO move will be the one to watch.

Enjoy unlimited digital access with HT Premium

Subscribe Now to continue reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out