Case for standing with Palestine

India’s vote in favour of five resolutions at the United Nations General Assembly opposing Israeli settlements in the occupied territories and provision of support to Palestinian refugees and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) was in line with the country’s stated position of backing direct negotiations that lead to a two-State solution. New Delhi’s abstention on another resolution on a special committee to investigate Israeli practices that affect the human rights of Palestinians too was in line with its stance on opposing such probes into the internal affairs of countries. These resolutions have been described as routine annual affairs, unlike the resolution on a ceasefire that was passed by the UN General Assembly last month. Significantly, India stuck to its position on the five resolutions despite a call from the US and Israel for countries to vote against them since they did not mention the October 7 terror attacks by Hamas that triggered the current conflict.

PREMIUM Fire and smoke rise from an explosion on a Palestine apartment tower following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, (AP)