CBI vs CBI: The government should order an enquiry by the Chief Vigilance Commissioner

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been, irrespective of the government of the day, accused of targeting the ruling dispensation’s political opponents. It is also no stranger to controversy. Most of those controversies deal with specific cases, the federal investigation agency’s investigations into these, the motivations of these investigations, corruption, and the like. The appointment of the director of CBI has been, irrespective of the government of the day, a political one. That’s not to comment on the qualifications or standing of the people chosen for the post — some have gone on to serve the agency well — but merely a statement of fact; the government gets to choose the CBI chief.

This is an important preamble because never in the agency’s 55-year old history has it witnessed the situation it is doing so now, which is reminiscent of a succession battle in a company. The facts of the case are simple: the government wanted a certain person for the job; it couldn’t give it to him because he wasn’t senior enough; it, therefore, found someone else, whom it thought would be a good fit for the top job at CBI; when its own candidate became senior enough, it promoted him to the No.2 post, presumably hoping that he would take over after No.1’s term ended (at the end of 2018).

Unfortunately, because its preference was known, No.1 never trusted No.2. And the stage was set for a drama of Shakespearean proportions. The CBI is today an organisation through which a deep wedge has been driven. There are people who are loyal to and support the director, Alok Verma. There are those who are loyal to and support the special director, Rakesh Asthana. Each has levelled allegations against the other. And the agency went to the extent of filing a complaint against one of its own. The matter has reached the Delhi High Court, which seems to have restored some sense of proportion to events rapidly spiralling out of control by asking everyone to maintain “status quo” till October 29. Otherwise, it is entirely possible that Mr Asthana would have been arrested, amplifying the ongoing and unseemly controversy.

What now? The government, which has so far remained silent, should order an enquiry by the Chief Vigilance Commissioner into the charges and the counter-charges; it could (and should) ask both Mr Verma and Mr Asthana to go into silent mode (it could even ask them to proceed on leave); and it should, once the CVC submits its findings, act on them. The agency reports to the Prime Minister’s Office, which should now move quickly to address the controversy.

Irrespective of what politicians and political parties think of the CBI, the federal investigative agency is trusted by most Indians (which explains the frequent pleas for CBI investigations). That trust shouldn’t be sacrificed at the altar of what is essentially a battle of egos.

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 18:34 IST