Home / Editorials / Covid is not yet over: Keep your mask on
editorials

Covid is not yet over: Keep your mask on

While minor variations in infection rates should not be cause for alarm, they should serve as a reminder that now is not the time for people to lower their guard
Whether or not mask mandates are enforced at the government level, it is crucial for people to understand that the use of masks remains one of the most effective ways to fight the pandemic at a micro-level and is one of the few Covid-19-prevention measures over which there is little-to-no debate in the scientific community (REUTERS) PREMIUM
Whether or not mask mandates are enforced at the government level, it is crucial for people to understand that the use of masks remains one of the most effective ways to fight the pandemic at a micro-level and is one of the few Covid-19-prevention measures over which there is little-to-no debate in the scientific community (REUTERS)
Updated on Apr 19, 2022 06:27 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Editorial

The seven-day average of daily Covid-19 infecti-ons in India has started rising again — this number has inched up from 996 for the week ended Friday (the lowest in nearly two years) to 1,264 new cases for the week ended Monday. This marks the reversal of a contraction that sustained for nearly three months since the peak of India’s Omicron wave. For now, this trend reversal is fuelled by growing infections in a handful of urban centres such as Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

While experts have cautioned against reading too much into case numbers alone (especially since hospitalisation and death rates have not risen), they have attributed the rise to the opening up of economic activities, schools, and the easing of mask rules. On April 1, mask mandates were effectively dropped in most parts of the country. It was with this case trend in mind that the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments made mask-wearing mandatory in public places in all NCR districts, including Gurugram and Noida, on Monday. Similarly, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority is scheduled to take a call on pandemic-related rules in a meeting on Wednesday.

While minor variations in infection rates should not be cause for alarm, they should serve as a reminder that now is not the time for people to lower their guard. Whether or not mask mandates are enforced at the government level, it is crucial for people to understand that the use of masks remains one of the most effective ways to fight the pandemic at a micro-level and is one of the few Covid-19-prevention measures over which there is little-to-no debate in the scientific community. In addition, schools, recreational spaces, and offices need to focus on ventilation — and everyone eligible for a booster shot should take it.

Access this premium story for Free on the HT app

Enjoy unlimited digital access with HT Premium

Read unlimited premium stories for free on the All new and revamped HT App
Subscribe Now to continue reading
Download App Subscribe now Start 15 Days Free Trial
freemium
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out