Decoding 7.8% GDP growth

The National Statistics Office (NSO) released GDP data for the quarter ending June 2026 on Monday. This is the period when the oil shock on account of the ongoing war in West Asia was the worst. Everyone expected growth to slow down in India. Slow down it did; from 8.6% in the quarter ending March 2026, but it is still a bumper 7.8%. How should one read the latest GDP numbers? Three key messages could be drawn. It is still important that the West Asia war and its economic disruption end soon. If it does not end soon, the economic consequences will be more severe than what the June quarter numbers indicate. (WANA via Reuters)

First, the most obvious and important fact. It is unambiguously good news for the Indian economy and underlines its resilience as far as facing temporary disruptions is concerned. The strong growth performance is rooted in private consumption demand, which is still enjoying multiple tailwinds such as GST and income tax relief announced last year, robust corporate profit momentum thanks to strong private demand, and most importantly, capable government intervention preventing a large supply crunch of petroleum products.

Having said that, it is still important that the West Asia war and its economic disruption end soon. If it does not end soon, the economic consequences will be more severe than what the June quarter numbers indicate.

Two, the inflationary implications of war seem to have delivered a double whammy for the fiscal situation. GDP growth in the June quarter is lower than its Gross Value Added (GVA) counterpart by 40 basis points. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. GDP is GVA plus net indirect taxes, and the former lagging the latter in growth entails a higher subsidy burden. This is obvious given the limited pass-through of higher fuel and fertiliser prices to consumers. The nominal GDP growth, however, is only 10.3%, which is not very high by historical standards. This rules out any windfall in tax collections. Taxes are a fraction of nominal incomes. The war will definitely have a bearing on fiscal deficit, but not something which will be a severe disruption.

Three, the latest GDP numbers should not be allowed to mutate policy confidence into complacence. Some of the favourable cyclical tailwinds such as tax-cut induced demand boost will weaken going forward. A deficient monsoon will generate a drag on farm incomes. MPC’s latest minutes suggest a growing concern about inflation in the economy. All this, put together, will weigh on future growth. This is why it is important that India unlocks the more difficult growth drivers via manufacturing and exports.