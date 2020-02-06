e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Editorials / Decoding the Delhi campaign

Decoding the Delhi campaign

The two main parties are contesting on distinct issues

editorials Updated: Feb 06, 2020 18:38 IST

Hindustan Times
The poll will determine not just that party which forms the government in the city, but it will also give a glimpse into the popular voting behaviour in an urban centre, the salience of local governance, the perceptions around ideologically contentious issues
The poll will determine not just that party which forms the government in the city, but it will also give a glimpse into the popular voting behaviour in an urban centre, the salience of local governance, the perceptions around ideologically contentious issues (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi election campaign ended on Thursday. The poll will determine not just representatives for 70 assembly segments and which party forms the government in the city, but it will also give a glimpse into the popular voting behaviour in an urban centre, the salience of local governance, the perceptions around ideologically contentious issues such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which won a spectacular 67 seats in the 2015 assembly polls, ran a focused campaign around its record in office. In particular, it spoke of improvements in government schools, public health systems, and the provision of electricity and water at subsidised rates. Ever since its Lok Sabha defeat — where it lost all seven seats by huge margins — AAP leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal decided to tone down his attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and refrain from intervening on national issues. He maintained this approach for a large part, in order to win over even those voters who may have supported the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019. Instead, Mr Kejriwal positioned himself as a leader who was as Hindu as anyone in the BJP, as nationalist as them, and had a record of delivery while the BJP had no local CM face.

The BJP, for its part, fused three major issues: The promise of the same party, led by Narendra Modi, being in government at the Centre, state and municipal levels; its provision of ownership papers to residents of unauthorised colonies; and, as the campaign progressed, an aggressive attack on protests against the CAA. The BJP campaign sought to convert the election into a referendum on whether voters were for Shaheen Bagh — which was projected as a Muslim protest backed by AAP — or against it. In the process, BJP leaders also engaged in inflammatory rhetoric. Given these contrasting campaigns, the outcome will reveal if voters decide to repose their faith in a national leader (Mr Modi) or a local leader (Mr Kejriwal); if they prioritise governance or ideological issues; and if their loyalties are stable or fluid, depending on whether the election is national or local.

tags
top news
PM Modi explains why he opposed GST for years as Gujarat CM
PM Modi explains why he opposed GST for years as Gujarat CM
‘Won’t let your unemployment end’: PM Modi rains darts at Cong in Parliament
‘Won’t let your unemployment end’: PM Modi rains darts at Cong in Parliament
Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US cleared by London Court
Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US cleared by London Court
Mike Pompeo condemns attack on minorities, pinpoints to Hindus in Pakistan
Mike Pompeo condemns attack on minorities, pinpoints to Hindus in Pakistan
Xiaomi will soon launch new products under Redmi lineup
Xiaomi will soon launch new products under Redmi lineup
’Why do you put tongue out’: Harbhajan trolls Ross Taylor
’Why do you put tongue out’: Harbhajan trolls Ross Taylor
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
Hyundai Creta 2020 unveiled by Shah Rukh at Auto Expo 2020. Check out details
Hyundai Creta 2020 unveiled by Shah Rukh at Auto Expo 2020. Check out details
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

Opinion