e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / Flying in times of a pandemic | HT Editorial

Flying in times of a pandemic | HT Editorial

The resumption of flights, even as cases surge, hinges on citizens being responsible

editorials Updated: May 24, 2020 19:18 IST
Hindustan Times
Flying safe has taken on a new meaning in times of Covid-19
Flying safe has taken on a new meaning in times of Covid-19(ANI)
         

After 60 days, India will fly again today. While there have been special flights to bring back stranded Indians, regular domestic flight operations have remained suspended ever since the national lockdown was imposed from March 25. There was sound logic — travel could lead to the spread of the disease. But the suspension of flights caused devastating economic losses for the aviation industry, and inconvenience for millions of people who had to cancel their travel plans. With the government slowly easing restrictions, including resuming limited passenger rail services, the resumption of domestic flights is a logical next step.

But it is crucial to remember that cases in India are rising rapidly. This means there is no room for complacency. Fly only if it is essential; follow regulations carefully, by wearing masks, maintaining distance, and following respiratory hygiene. There has been a debate between the Centre and states on quarantining of passengers once they land, with the Centre on Sunday allowing states to frame their own guidelines. But it has also issued broad guidelines — self monitoring in case of asymptomatic passengers, home isolation in case of those with mild symptoms and institutional quarantine for those with moderate to severe symptoms. This is a sensible case-by-case approach, for mandatory quarantine for all passengers is impractical and difficult to enforce. But it is important that citizens behave with utmost responsibility — for themselves and for the sake of others, and authorities ensure that regulations are carefully implemented. Flying safe has taken on a new meaning in times of the coronavirus disease.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

opinion

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In