News / Editorials / INDIA challenge in the spotlight

INDIA challenge in the spotlight

ByHT Editorial
Oct 18, 2023 10:13 PM IST

Congress-SP seat-sharing tensions in Madhya Pradesh flag a contradiction within the bloc

Is the INDIA bloc a national or a state alliance is Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s poser to the Congress. Yadav’s question comes in the wake of the two parties failing to reach a consensus on seat-sharing for the Madhya Pradesh (MP) elections. Even as talks continue, the SP has declared it will contest all 230 seats in the state. The Congress has been non-committal on the SP’s demand — reportedly a mere 12 seats — and has instead asked the party to support its candidates for consolidating all the anti-BJP votes. The SP has one MLA in the outgoing assembly, and pockets of influence in constituencies bordering Uttar Pradesh (UP). The Congress prefers to field candidates from all the MP constituencies rather than share a few seats with allies. Yadav may want to do the same in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 general elections instead of being coerced to share seats with a weakened Congress. If each constituent in INDIA looks to maximise its returns rather than accommodate a weaker ally, what does that say about the bloc? It is a conundrum that INDIA has so far preferred to ignore.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav with party leaders during a two-day training camp, in Pratapgarh, on Oct. 5, (PTI Photo) PREMIUM
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav with party leaders during a two-day training camp, in Pratapgarh, on Oct. 5, (PTI Photo)

Barring in Tamil Nadu and Bihar, and perhaps, Maharashtra, the INDIA bloc is more of an idea than an actual coalition, with anti-BJPism its binding glue. At one stage it was proposed that parties would take the call on seat-sharing at the state level. However, regional units of the Congress seem reluctant to accommodate smaller allies. In the past, the party has preferred post-poll alliances to form the government — the Congress took support from SP and BSP MLAs in MP and Rajasthan after the 2018 assembly polls. Looking back, even the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was formed on an anti-BJP agenda after the elections with a common minimum programme providing the ideological glue. The social democratic character of the two UPA governments continued to define the alliance beyond its defeat in 2014. INDIA constituents respect the UPA legacy, but many of them also want the bloc to contest all elections together. At least in West Bengal, Delhi, Punjab, Kerala, and even in UP — that’s 162 Lok Sabha seats — local political antagonisms can trump the INDIA bloc’s national considerations and pit allies against each other. INDIA’s ability to project itself as a credible alternative to the NDA will depend on how it resolves these contradictions and negotiates regional animosities. Yadav’s remarks anticipate the bloc’s future battles.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Continue reading with HT Premium Subscription

Daily E Paper I Premium Articles I Brunch E Magazine I Daily Infographics
Subscribe Now @1199/year
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out