India should stick to its stand on Ukraine

India made a slight but perceptible shift in its position on the conflict in Ukraine even while abstaining in two crucial votes at the United Nations (UN) Security Council within the space of as many days. First, it pointedly called for respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States while explaining its decision to abstain on both a United States-sponsored resolution deploring Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and on a procedural vote to take the issue to the General Assembly. Second, India’s explanation on both occasions did not include a reference to ensuring the legitimate security interests of all countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his phone calls with the presidents of both Russia and Ukraine, called for an immediate end to violence and a return to dialogue. This shift came amid growing pressure from the West and criticism based on the perception that India was endorsing Russia’s actions. It also reflected the discomfort among India’s policymakers over the reckless path chosen by President Vladimir Putin. India’s decision to abstain at the UN Security Council votes reflected the limited options available to New Delhi but also allowed the door to be kept open for further engagement with Russia on the issue.

India’s immediate priority remains the safety and evacuation of its nationals in Ukraine, including the thousands who remain in zones witnessing intense fighting. For this, it requires the support of Russia and Ukraine. Despite the pressure it will continue to face from its new partners in the West, India will have to stick to the path it has chosen and ensure that Russia remains on its side so that India can focus completely on the larger problem nearer to home — the challenge posed by China.

