e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
Home / Editorials / Jharkhand will be a test of the non-BJP alliance

Jharkhand will be a test of the non-BJP alliance

Soren, the new chief minister, must deliver stable and effective governance

editorials Updated: Dec 29, 2019 19:56 IST

Hindustan Times
Hemant Soren’s first challenge will to be keep the coalition together, and manage the allies’ demands. The non-BJP parties are consolidating in order to challenge the BJP, but this has had mixed results
Hemant Soren’s first challenge will to be keep the coalition together, and manage the allies’ demands. The non-BJP parties are consolidating in order to challenge the BJP, but this has had mixed results(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
         

After a well-fought election campaign, Hemant Soren took over as Jharkhand’s new chief minister on Sunday, in the presence of senior leaders from Opposition parties nationally. Mr Soren’s Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, along with the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, scored an impressive victory in the assembly polls, ending the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) reign of five years. But winning may well have been the easier part.

Mr Soren’s first challenge will to be keep the coalition together, and manage the allies’ demands. The non-BJP parties are consolidating in order to challenge the BJP, but this has had mixed results. In Karnataka, for instance, the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress government collapsed after internal feuds. In Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress have come together, but it is too early to judge their success. For Mr Soren, the advantage is that all non-BJP formations recognise the value in uniting. Successfully running such governments is essential to show the viability of non-BJP coalitions.

But the second challenge is deeper. Mr Soren’s party made wide-ranging promises in the run up to the elections — jobs for locals, reservations in tenders, raising the minimum support price for paddy, allowances for women and the unemployed, and a land protection law, among others. He will have to deliver on welfare promises, while also ensuring that the state maintains a degree of fiscal discipline; he will have to protect tribal rights, yet ensure that they benefit from development and industrialisation. It is, finally, in being able to provide an alternative governance model that the non-BJP parties can claim to be distinctive.

tags
top news
Govt amends rule, sets Chief of Defence Staff’s maximum age limit at 65 yrs
Govt amends rule, sets Chief of Defence Staff’s maximum age limit at 65 yrs
‘Beginning of BJP’s end’: Oppn as Hemant Soren takes charge as Jharkhand CM
‘Beginning of BJP’s end’: Oppn as Hemant Soren takes charge as Jharkhand CM
DDCA officials involved in fight, Gambhir asks BCCI to dissolve body: Watch
DDCA officials involved in fight, Gambhir asks BCCI to dissolve body: Watch
China ends illegal jail term, forced labour for sex workers, clients
China ends illegal jail term, forced labour for sex workers, clients
Airtel’s minimum monthly recharge plan gets more expensive
Airtel’s minimum monthly recharge plan gets more expensive
Amitabh Bachchan conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke by President Kovind
Amitabh Bachchan conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke by President Kovind
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
UP Deputy CM defends cop over ‘go to Pakistan’ comment during CAA protest
UP Deputy CM defends cop over ‘go to Pakistan’ comment during CAA protest
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

Opinion