e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / On LAC, India must keep its guard up

On LAC, India must keep its guard up

LAC is likely to be different from what existed before the Galwan Valley and its latest avatar will have the threat of violence, deep distrust and harsh language as its backdrop.

editorials Updated: Sep 29, 2020 19:12 IST
Hindustan Times
The two governments remain committed to disengagement. A new equilibrium is likely to emerge
The two governments remain committed to disengagement. A new equilibrium is likely to emerge(PTI)
         

China has resurrected its untenable 1959 Line of Actual Control (LAC) claim even as the two armies dig in for the winter. In invoking the 1959 LAC proposed by the then Chinese premier, Zhou Enlai, Beijing is putting up a straw man. The original proposal was rejected by Jawaharlal Nehru and with reason: LAC then was just a number of scattered points which could be connected in many different ways. Invoking this gives China maximum flexibility in terms of its territorial claims. What it shows is that Beijing will negotiate with tenacity, pushing the envelope as far as it can. Delhi must recognise this does not rule out the use of further military actions.

The Chinese claim came after two meetings, one between Indian and Chinese foreign ministers and another between the armies’ senior commanders. After each, the two sides issued joint statements committing themselves to disengagement. A sensible interpretation of the happenings would be to recognise them as a sign that Beijing and Delhi are moving into negotiation mode. Given that previous border standoffs have taken months, if not years, to come to a final agreement, the real sentiment these developments should arouse is one of patience.

This is not to say there has not been progress. The foreign ministers’ meeting laid down five principles to go forward. The two militaries have agreed not to deploy any more forces. The two governments remain committed to disengagement. A new equilibrium is likely to emerge. LAC is likely to be different from what existed before the Galwan Valley and its latest avatar will have the threat of violence, deep distrust and harsh language as its backdrop.

tags
top news
‘Have to show grace’: Court to Sanjay Raut on Kangana Ranaut remark
‘Have to show grace’: Court to Sanjay Raut on Kangana Ranaut remark
Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists
Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists
DC vs SRH Live: Warner, Bairstow in shackles against Delhi bowlers
DC vs SRH Live: Warner, Bairstow in shackles against Delhi bowlers
China says it doesn’t recognise ‘illegal’ UT Ladakh
China says it doesn’t recognise ‘illegal’ UT Ladakh
Drug probe not connected to Rajput’s death: NCB opposes Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea in HC
Drug probe not connected to Rajput’s death: NCB opposes Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea in HC
Never accepted the unilaterally defined 1959 LAC: India reacts to China’s stand
Never accepted the unilaterally defined 1959 LAC: India reacts to China’s stand
‘Source of black money blocked’: PM shreds Opposition on farm law protests
‘Source of black money blocked’: PM shreds Opposition on farm law protests
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala SitharamanDC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

opinion

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In