Updated: Apr 20, 2020 20:04 IST

In a blog on Sunday, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi noted that the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) does not see “race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or border before striking”. This, he underlined, meant that the response should attach primacy to “unity and brotherhood”. There is a common challenge that all countries and societies face; the solution therefore lies in resilience and togetherness.

The pandemic has been a great leveller. Privilege and wealth have not been insurance policies against it. Given India’s diversity, where primordial identities often become faultlines for conflicts, the PM’s message has even more relevance. A united response, laced with empathy, is the only way out. But here is the problem. Supporters of the ruling dispensation themselves have engaged in divisive rhetoric — and sought to pin the blame for the spread of the disease on certain communities, particularly minorities. This newspaper has been categorical in calling the Tablighi Jamaat gathering irresponsible and criminal. But some people have used the gathering as an excuse to attack all Muslims, which, in turn, has made segments of the community reluctant to report symptoms and see a conspiracy against them when none exists. There have been irresponsible actions in various states — including keeping Muslim patients away or segregating patients. Everyone should internalise the PM’s message and stop playing politics over the pandemic.