e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / PM Modi is right to call for unity | HT Editorial

PM Modi is right to call for unity | HT Editorial

Supporters of the ruling party have often engaged in divisive rhetoric. Stop it

editorials Updated: Apr 20, 2020 20:04 IST
Hindustan Times
Given India’s diversity, where primordial identities often become faultlines for conflicts, the PM’s message has even more relevance. A united response, laced with empathy, is the only way out
Given India’s diversity, where primordial identities often become faultlines for conflicts, the PM’s message has even more relevance. A united response, laced with empathy, is the only way out(PTI)
         

In a blog on Sunday, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi noted that the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) does not see “race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or border before striking”. This, he underlined, meant that the response should attach primacy to “unity and brotherhood”. There is a common challenge that all countries and societies face; the solution therefore lies in resilience and togetherness.

The pandemic has been a great leveller. Privilege and wealth have not been insurance policies against it. Given India’s diversity, where primordial identities often become faultlines for conflicts, the PM’s message has even more relevance. A united response, laced with empathy, is the only way out. But here is the problem. Supporters of the ruling dispensation themselves have engaged in divisive rhetoric — and sought to pin the blame for the spread of the disease on certain communities, particularly minorities. This newspaper has been categorical in calling the Tablighi Jamaat gathering irresponsible and criminal. But some people have used the gathering as an excuse to attack all Muslims, which, in turn, has made segments of the community reluctant to report symptoms and see a conspiracy against them when none exists. There have been irresponsible actions in various states — including keeping Muslim patients away or segregating patients. Everyone should internalise the PM’s message and stop playing politics over the pandemic.

tags
top news
Delhi containment zones rise to 83, West district has the most. Complete list here
Delhi containment zones rise to 83, West district has the most. Complete list here
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

opinion