e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / Editorials / Release Payal Rohtagi

Release Payal Rohtagi

Political parties across the spectrum undermine free speech. Preserve liberty

editorials Updated: Dec 16, 2019 16:38 IST

Model and actor Payal Rohatgi was detained by Rajasthan Police from her Ahmedabad residence on December 15, 2019, allegedly for her comment on former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
Model and actor Payal Rohatgi was detained by Rajasthan Police from her Ahmedabad residence on December 15, 2019, allegedly for her comment on former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
         

A local court in Rajasthan has sent actress Payal Rohtagi to judicial custody for eight days. This follows charges against her for an objectionable video post against Motilal Nehru and his family on social media. The complaint was filed by a Congress leader in the state.

The entire episode shows yet again the persistent assault on free speech and individual rights in India. The merit of Ms Rohtagi’s post need not detain us here. But she is entitled to her fundamental right to free speech, within constitutionally defined reasonable restrictions. Political parties across the spectrum have shown a disturbing tendency to crack down on dissent, penalise people for views they may find unpalatable, and punish them by embroiling them in prolonged legal processes. The judiciary too should reconsider its tendency to entertain frivolous pleas. Uphold free speech, release Payal Rohtagi.

tags
top news
Priyanka Gandhi leads Congress protest against police crackdown on Jamia students
Priyanka Gandhi leads Congress protest against police crackdown on Jamia students
‘Unleashed a tirade’: Judge convicts MLA Kuldeep Sengar for rape; he breaks down
‘Unleashed a tirade’: Judge convicts MLA Kuldeep Sengar for rape; he breaks down
‘Over my dead body’: Mamata Banerjee leads mega rally against Citizenship Act
‘Over my dead body’: Mamata Banerjee leads mega rally against Citizenship Act
Rabri Devi pulled my hair, assaulted me, claims daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai
Rabri Devi pulled my hair, assaulted me, claims daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
Porsche designs Star Wars starship, inspired by Taycan SUV elements
Porsche designs Star Wars starship, inspired by Taycan SUV elements
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
‘My students are not alone in this fight. I’m with them’: Jamia Millia Islamia VC
‘My students are not alone in this fight. I’m with them’: Jamia Millia Islamia VC
trending topics
WhatsAppHTLS 2019Windows 10OSSSC admit cardDMRC recruitment 2019CAA ProtestIPL auction 2020Payal RohatgiICC T20I RankingsRealme Buds Air

don't miss

latest news

india news

Opinion