editorials

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 16:38 IST

A local court in Rajasthan has sent actress Payal Rohtagi to judicial custody for eight days. This follows charges against her for an objectionable video post against Motilal Nehru and his family on social media. The complaint was filed by a Congress leader in the state.

The entire episode shows yet again the persistent assault on free speech and individual rights in India. The merit of Ms Rohtagi’s post need not detain us here. But she is entitled to her fundamental right to free speech, within constitutionally defined reasonable restrictions. Political parties across the spectrum have shown a disturbing tendency to crack down on dissent, penalise people for views they may find unpalatable, and punish them by embroiling them in prolonged legal processes. The judiciary too should reconsider its tendency to entertain frivolous pleas. Uphold free speech, release Payal Rohtagi.