e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / Respect those on the frontline | HT Editorial

Respect those on the frontline | HT Editorial

Clapping isn’t enough. Show gratitude, stop vigilantism

editorials Updated: Mar 24, 2020 17:43 IST
Hindustan Times
Traffic police stop commuters during lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Kolkata, March 24, 2020
Traffic police stop commuters during lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Kolkata, March 24, 2020(PTI)
         

On Sunday, heeding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, the nation stood united to applaud the services of those who are in the frontline of the battle against coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Those providing essential services include doctors, nurses, paramedics, and the support staff in hospitals and nursing homes across the country, who, risking their own lives, often without protective equipment, are testing patients and treating the infected. They include aviation staff who, once again, risking their lives, evacuated those who were in severely affected countries and brought them home. They include public servants, from the local police constable ensuring communities remain safe to the government official going to work every day to keep the wheels of administration rolling. They include journalists, who are out in the field and in newsrooms, bringing reliable, accurate information to readers and viewers.

This moment of national honour, led by citizens, however, does not appear to have translated into meaningful action. Instead, there appears to be a rising tide of vigilante action against precisely those who are battling Covid-19 to keep society safe. On Sunday, Air India issued a statement about how its staff was being ostracised by vigilante resident welfare associations (RWAs) and neighbours, with even the police being called, just because the airline staff had travelled and returned from abroad. On Tuesday, another airline staffer posted a heartbreaking video about how she and her mother were being harassed, only because she continued to work. This has extended to doctors and other health workers now — with residential societies and home owners asking them to vacate homes because they work with Covid-19 patients. Some have even faced the threat of physical assault.

Not only is this kind of citizen behaviour entirely unacceptable, it must invite stern government action against concerned RWAs, some of which are behaving like sovereign, authoritarian republics. There are people who are going to work selflessly so that those who stay home can remain safe. Banging plates is not enough. Show gratitude in reality.

tags
top news
Japan, Olympics chief agree to postpone Tokyo Games over Coronavirus
Japan, Olympics chief agree to postpone Tokyo Games over Coronavirus
Pakistan goes AWOL from Saarc’s list of contributors for Covid-19 fund
Pakistan goes AWOL from Saarc’s list of contributors for Covid-19 fund
Amid Covid-19 crisis, PM Modi tells media to act as a link between govt and people
Amid Covid-19 crisis, PM Modi tells media to act as a link between govt and people
Omar Abdullah released from detention, says obey govt orders on coronavirus
Omar Abdullah released from detention, says obey govt orders on coronavirus
Reliance Jio launches Covid-19 symptom checker tool: How it works
Reliance Jio launches Covid-19 symptom checker tool: How it works
IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly provides update on tournament’s future
IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly provides update on tournament’s future
PM Modi to address nation today at 8pm on coronavirus, 2nd time in a week
PM Modi to address nation today at 8pm on coronavirus, 2nd time in a week
For a change, car makers urge you to stay parked to stay safe
For a change, car makers urge you to stay parked to stay safe
trending topics
Bihar Board 12th ResultCoronavirus Live Updatescoronavirus cases in IndiaCoronavirus LockdownCovid-19 infected CasesToday SensexCoronavirus updateCovid-19 crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

opinion