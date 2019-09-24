The right of women to safe public spaces

editorials

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:47 IST

If women instinctively fear for their safety every time they step out of their homes in the Capital, do they even enjoy the most basic of rights, that of free movement, enshrined in the Constitution? On Monday, a Hindustan Times report detailed the plight of women whose lives have drastically changed since becoming victims of snatching. The same evening, a Delhi journalist, who resisted snatching, sustained severe injuries. While the number of registered cases of snatching has dropped from 8,231 in 2017 to 6,932 last year, it is still a large enough number – 19 victims a day – for the city to make women’s safety in public spaces a top priority.

To be sure, men have also been victims of snatching and the ensuing violence. But women have been targeted in much larger numbers. Men may not think twice before accessing public spaces, but women clearly do. This denial to women of their mobility in public places stems from India’s deep patriarchy. According to the HT report, women are forced to take steps like using less/no jewellery, wearing kurtas with pockets, not travelling through dimly-lit areas, all in order to protect themselves. Cities, considered engines of growth, cannot drive progress if nearly half the population cannot walk the streets without fear. Changing this won’t just contribute to improving the dismal gender gap index (India ranks 108 of 149 countries, 2018). It will also give women, as equal citizens of the country, the right to safety. India has witnessed a dip in women participation in the labour force, and one reason is precisely the absence of safety.

There are solutions. One, mobilise the police to use effective methods, including CCTV systems and thorough investigation, to pursue criminals. Two, enact stronger legislation by recognising snatching as a non-bailable crime, with severe punishment, to deter criminals. Three, evolve a more gendered approach to city planning, which balances development with safety. Public spaces — roads, pavements and public transportation — must be safe for all those who use them.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 20:47 IST