e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Editorials / The urgency of social distancing

The urgency of social distancing

Take drastic measures to curtail contact. Lives are at stake

editorials Updated: Mar 13, 2020 17:29 IST
Hindustan Times
People seen wearing protective face masks as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, New Delhi Railway Station, March 12, 2020
People seen wearing protective face masks as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, New Delhi Railway Station, March 12, 2020(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

With the death of a 76-year-old man in Karnataka, India lost its first citizen to the coronavirus (Covid-19) on Thursday. The pandemic has already taken more than 5,000 lives in recent weeks, while affecting over 125,000 people. In India, the cases are rapidly rising, prompting a concerted inter-departmental government response that has spanned cancelling visas for foreign nationals, restricting entry, issuing advisories on travel, and ramped-up screening, testing and isolation procedures. It has also led to huge economic costs, with the markets crashing, businesses slowing down, and trade affected.

There is no vaccine yet to tackle the virus. But what is clear is that both individual and institutional action are critical in stemming the spread of the disease. At the individual level, basic hygiene practices — particularly washing hands — is key. But what is also now globally accepted is the importance of social distancing — curtailing contact to prevent community transmission. India has taken important initiatives in this regard, particularly the Delhi government’s decision to close down schools, colleges and movie theatres till March 31 and its decision not to host sporting events, including the Indian Premier League.

But it is important to step up this effort, for it is just not feasible for India’s under-equipped health infrastructure to deal with the rising number of cases. All companies, which can have employees work from home, must begin doing so immediately. The costs, in terms of efficiency, are minimal in comparison to the possible spread of the virus. Cancel political rallies, conferences, seminars, book launches and all sporting events. Close down educational institutions and movie halls across all states. Minimise the scale of wedding ceremonies, or postpone them altogether. Use public transport sparingly and only when essential. Avoid going out to malls, restaurants and bars. Limit the scope of religious congregations across temples, mosques, churches, gurdwaras and synagogues. Stop rail travel unless imperative. Enforce home quarantines rigorously in cases of people under suspicion, and those who they may have come in contact with. These steps may seem extreme, but extreme situations call for a response of this form. There is often a tendency in this country to be fatalistic about illnesses. That is not an option anymore. Be responsible, for lives are at stake.

tags
top news
81 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India; 64 are Indians, 17 foreigners: Health ministry
81 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India; 64 are Indians, 17 foreigners: Health ministry
‘I am free today,’ says Farooq Abdullah after release from 7-month-long detention
‘I am free today,’ says Farooq Abdullah after release from 7-month-long detention
4% hike in DA for central government employees, 48 lakh people to benefit
4% hike in DA for central government employees, 48 lakh people to benefit
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
Executive of Noida firm living in Delhi tests positive for coronavirus: Official
Executive of Noida firm living in Delhi tests positive for coronavirus: Official
Coronavirus: Chinese electric car maker says it’s now world’s biggest mask maker
Coronavirus: Chinese electric car maker says it’s now world’s biggest mask maker
WATCH: Finch hits six, Kiwi pacer forced to retrieve ball from empty stands
WATCH: Finch hits six, Kiwi pacer forced to retrieve ball from empty stands
‘Don’t take coronavirus lightly’: BJP MP Hema Malini
‘Don’t take coronavirus lightly’: BJP MP Hema Malini
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

opinion