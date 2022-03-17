Turbulent times in store for Pakistan

Every few years, Pakistan’s politics is roiled by a crisis that has its roots in the longstanding civil-military imbalance. Ever since he assumed office in August 2018, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has battled accusations from the Opposition of being a “selected” premier, a leader foisted on the country by the powerful military establishment as part of its efforts to control politics without direct involvement in the field. His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s electoral victory was preceded by numerous reports of politicians being pressured to join it or support it. In this unusual arrangement, which catapulted Mr Khan to the country’s top post, lies the genesis of the current political crisis that has had Islamabad on edge for the past few weeks, as people wait with bated breath to learn whether the premier will survive a no-confidence motion moved by the combined Opposition. The buzz in Pakistan’s political circles is that Mr Khan is on his way out as the combined Opposition has the required numbers to unseat him when the vote of confidence is held on March 28, thanks to a large number of dissidents within the premier’s own party.

There is considerable anger within the ranks of the PTI and its allies for the shabby treatment meted out by Mr Khan and his inner circle to several leaders, and concern over the State’s shoddy performance in matters of governance. These factors have been exacerbated by Pakistan’s considerable strategic and economic problems, ranging from an economy in meltdown to the situation in Afghanistan. The military has apparently indicated that it will stay out of the mess, and short of some sort of miracle or tumultuous rearrangements, Pakistan may well have a new prime minister at the end of this month.

