A cooler than normal start to winter 2025-26 | Number Theory

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) classifies the December-February period as the winter season in India. This means that we are over three weeks into the 2025-26 winter. How is this winter faring in terms of temperature? An HT analysis of the gridded data of the IMD shows that this December has started cooler than it usually does. Both maximum and minimum temperature are trending lower than normal so far, which is rare.

A child sits near a makeshift stove to stay warm on a winter morning in New Delhi.(PTI)