Economics and chemistry of India's fuel shock | Number Theory

Methane powered kitchens might be more immune to a supply shock than propane-butane kitchens

Petroleum ministry data shows that there were 329.7 million active domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) connections in India as on 1 April 2025. The number of domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections was just about 16 million at the end of 2025. While both PNG and LPG are used for cooking, the former is primarily methane while the latter is liquefied mixture of propane and butane. What makes LPG more useful compared to PNG is that it can be liquefied in high pressure cylinders and therefore supplied to kitchens without gas pipelines (liquefying natural gas requires sub-zero temperatures irrespective of pressure). Import and consumption data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas shows that over 60% of LPG in India is imported compared to around 50% of natural gas, making the latter somewhat more immune to war-driven supply shock. To be sure, part of the panic might have been created by the government deciding to ration commercial LPG which might have had a very small share in total consumption. A basic simulation of average consumption and production of LPG data for 2023-24 (latest data for which both numbers are available) shows that domestic production can meet 43% of demand if there are no LPG exports. This means that an increase in current orders to 1.43 times their usual levels can decrease stock to zero. Even this, however, must be read with the fact that even domestic LPG production requires either crude oil or natural gas. Almost 90% of the former and around half of the latter is imported by India.