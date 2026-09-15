El Nino and long-term monsoon rain pattern | Number Theory

But it is not just crops that need water in the Indo-Gangetic plains

If the Indo-Gangetic plains were a sparsely populated region where farming was the only major activity, the dense irrigation network could provide a sufficient cushion against declining rainfall. But the region is also one of the most densely populated in the country. This can be seen in the Global Human Settlement Layer (GHSL) data, which uses satellite imagery to estimate built-up area. This means that there is a large demand for water in the region even for other human needs besides food. This is also a problem that isn’t easing up or plateauing soon. While the 2027 census will make things clearer on this front, the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) data from the Sample Registration System (SRS) or National Family Health Survey (NFHS) shows that the TFR in the region is still significantly above replacement rate of 2.1, which ensures a stable population in the long run. In other words, the population in the region is expected to continue to grow in the near future.