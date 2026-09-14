El Nino and long-term monsoon rain patterns | Number Theory

El Nino has created drought like conditions for only half of the country

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) tracks rainfall performance using departure from the Long Period Average (LPA), currently defined as the average rainfall during 1971-2020. It classifies rain as “deficient” if a place has a deficit of 20%-60% from the LPA, and as “large deficient” if the deficit is 60% or more. Surpluses of the same degree are classified as “excess” and “large excess”, with a departure of under 20% classified as “normal”. As of September 13, just about 50% of the country was in the deficient categories. The rest was either in the normal or excess categories. Clearly, El Nino’s relationship with the monsoon has not been of much consequence to almost half of the country. To be sure, a deficient monsoon in half the country is pretty bad in aggregate terms. This is reflected in the country-level statistics, where there was a 12.8% deficit, the highest since 2009 and 11th highest since 1901. The geographical distribution of the deficit, however, highlights that an El Nino year has not brought drought everywhere.