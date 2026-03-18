How markets have fared in 18 days of war | Number Theory

Asian markets have taken the biggest hit

Globally, markets have not reacted uniformly to the war. Asian equities have borne the brunt, with South Korea’s KOSPI down 9.7% since February 27, Japan’s Nikkei 225 down 8.8%, and India’s benchmark indices down a little over 6%. European markets have also had a rough period, with the CAC 40 (France) down 7.1% and the DAX (Germany) down 6.8%. The relatively sharper fall in Asia reflects the region’s greater exposure to the oil shock, given its dependence on West Asia’s energy supplies. Response from the US markets have been much more muted, with the S&P 500 down just 2.6%. Part of that is structural. The US is far better insulated from an oil shock than Asian importers because of its large domestic energy production. But it also reflects what investors are still betting on. “There appears to be consensus among investors that the administration would eventually pull back on its war effort if there is enough political pressure ahead of the midterms or warning signals in the financial markets,” said a New York Times piece on the muted reaction on US markets to the war published last week. Saudi Arabia has been the outlier, with the Tadawul All Share Index up 4.5%, helped by domestic investors shifting capital back into local equities instead of sending it abroad. The country’s economy and stock market are also less reliant on foreign capital than regional peers such as the UAE, making them relatively more resilient.