Long-term demographics of Muslims in West Bengal | Number Theory

Why Bangladeshi stereotyping of Muslims is flawed

“Bangladeshi infiltrators” are now an indispensable part of BJP’s electoral lexicon in many Indian states. West Bengal and Assam is where this peaks. Both Assam and West Bengal have experienced a large influx of refugees from what is today Bangladesh. This includes both Hindus and Muslims. And not all Muslims in West Bengal likely came from its eastern flank. Some might have come from its western borders too. The best proof of this is in language data as seen in the census. 1.8% of West Bengal’s population reported its mother tongue as Urdu – a language spoken by Muslims in north India. A district-wise reading of the share of Urdu speakers and the Muslim population – census does not provide public data to cross-tabulate the two – shows that the Urdu speakers constitute as much as 11% of the Muslim population in at least six of the state’s 19 districts. In Kolkata, this number is 63%. Muslims form a large part of the West Bengal’s population, but portraying most of them as Bangladeshis is just a travesty of the truth.